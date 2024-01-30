ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $87 million, or $0.83 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $148 million, or $1.37 per share, on revenues of $1.727 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $411 million, or $3.88 per share, on revenues of $6.393 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $658 million, or $6.03 per share, on revenues of $7.238 billion

"We delivered above-consensus top- and bottom-line results for the fourth quarter, with Protiviti leading the way. Global labor demand continues to be resilient, and talent shortages persist, although both are modestly below their peaks. We are encouraged that our improving weekly revenue trends that began in the third quarter and continued into the fourth quarter are approaching a positive inflection point," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We enter 2024 confident in our ability to navigate the current climate and optimistic about our growth prospects, built on our industry-leading brand, people, technology and unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.

"We'd like to thank our people across the globe, whose commitment to success made possible a number of new accolades in 2023. Fourth-quarter recognition included being named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, and a Best-Managed Company of 2023 by The Wall Street Journal," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EST. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 4929633.

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EST on January 30 and ending after 12 months. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ42023. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Robert Half talent solutions and consulting operations has operations in over 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking information about the Company's ESG and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for SEC reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, on internal controls, diligence, or processes that are evolving, and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only, based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans, or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks and, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result, suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

ROBERT HALF INC

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









Service revenues

$ 1,472,892

$ 1,727,026

$ 6,392,517

$ 7,238,142

Costs of services

888,728

1,007,979

3,817,513

4,144,093








Gross margin

584,164

719,047

2,575,004

3,094,049








Selling, general and administrative expenses

516,666

545,129

2,107,531

2,117,296

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation
  trusts

(46,657)

(24,819)

(88,020)

86,139

Amortization of intangible assets

721

417

2,883

1,667

Interest income, net

(6,697)

(4,778)

(23,973)

(8,008)

Income before income taxes

120,131

203,098

576,583

896,955

Provision for income taxes

32,827

55,445

165,437

239,036








Net income

$     87,304

$   147,653

$   411,146

$   657,919








Diluted net income per share

$         0.83

$         1.37

$         3.88

$         6.03








Weighted average shares:






Basic

104,286

106,980

105,530

108,214

Diluted

104,960

107,808

106,074

109,171

 

ROBERT HALF INC

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION






Contract talent solutions






Finance and accounting

$    635,281

$    767,354

$ 2,811,093

$ 3,185,183

Administrative and customer support

189,471

233,056

816,409

1,042,634

Technology

163,724

209,009

710,156

857,261

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(101,098)

(137,738)

(442,326)

(552,231)

Total contract talent solutions

887,378

1,071,681

3,895,332

4,532,847

Permanent placement talent solutions

121,564

155,948

567,486

725,155

Protiviti

463,950

499,397

1,929,699

1,980,140

Total service revenues

$ 1,472,892

$ 1,727,026

$ 6,392,517

$ 7,238,142

(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.

 

 

Three Months Ended  December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:










Contract talent solutions

$  50,878

5.7 %

$ 105,420

9.8 %

$ 292,815

7.5 %

$ 492,281

10.9 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

$  10,392

8.5 %

$  21,365

13.7 %

$  75,004

13.2 %

$ 127,622

17.6 %

Protiviti

$  52,885

11.4 %

$  71,952

14.4 %

$ 187,674

9.7 %

$ 270,711

13.7 %


December 31,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET
INFORMATION:



Cash and cash equivalents

$    731,740

$    658,626

Accounts receivable, net

$    860,872

$ 1,018,287

Total assets

$ 3,010,789

$ 2,964,488

Total current liabilities

$ 1,235,111

$ 1,216,202

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,588,351

$ 1,568,558


Year Ended December 31,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Depreciation

$      51,364

$      47,398

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$      34,895

$      40,357

Capital expenditures

$      45,874

$      61,120

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

3,047

3,319

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
      
  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended  December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross Margin






























Contract talent solutions

$   351,893

$   427,736

$   351,893

$   427,736

39.7 %

39.9 %

39.7 %

39.9 %

$    1,549,312

$  1,804,029

$    1,549,312

$  1,804,029

39.8 %

39.8 %

39.8 %

39.8 %

Permanent placement talent
   solutions

121,330

155,559

121,330

155,559

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

566,381

723,706

566,381

723,706

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

Total talent solutions

473,223

583,295

473,223

583,295

46.9 %

47.5 %

46.9 %

47.5 %

2,115,693

2,527,735

2,115,693

2,527,735

47.4 %

48.1 %

47.4 %

48.1 %

Protiviti

110,941

135,752

119,951

139,862

23.9 %

27.2 %

25.9 %

28.0 %

459,311

566,314

475,572

552,465

23.8 %

28.6 %

24.6 %

27.9 %

Total

$   584,164

$   719,047

$   593,174

$   723,157

39.7 %

41.6 %

40.3 %

41.9 %

$    2,575,004

$  3,094,049

$    2,591,265

$  3,080,200

40.3 %

42.7 %

40.5 %

42.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin




























As Reported

$  351,893

39.7 %

$ 121,330

99.8 %

$    473,223

46.9 %

$   110,941

23.9 %

$     584,164

39.7 %

$    427,736

39.9 %

$  155,559

99.8 %

$    583,295

47.5 %

$   135,752

27.2 %

$     719,047

41.6 %

Adjustments (1)





9,010

2.0 %

9,010

0.6 %




4,110

0.8 %

4,110

0.3 %

As Adjusted

$  351,893

39.7 %

$ 121,330

99.8 %

$    473,223

46.9 %

$   119,951

25.9 %

$     593,174

40.3 %

$    427,736

39.9 %

$  155,559

99.8 %

$    583,295

47.5 %

$   139,862

28.0 %

$     723,157

41.9 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:































Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of Revenue

$

% of Revenue

$

% of Revenue

$

% of Revenue

$

% of Revenue

Gross Margin




























As Reported

$   1,549,312

39.8 %

$  566,381

99.8 %

$   2,115,693

47.4 %

$ 459,311

23.8 %

$   2,575,004

40.3 %

$   1,804,029

39.8 %

$  723,706

99.8 %

$   2,527,735

48.1 %

$ 566,314

28.6 %

$   3,094,049

42.7 %

Adjustments (1)




16,261

0.8 %

16,261

0.2 %




(13,849)

(0.7 %)

(13,849)

(0.1 %)

As Adjusted

$   1,549,312

39.8 %

$  566,381

99.8 %

$   2,115,693

47.4 %

$ 475,572

24.6 %

$   2,591,265

40.5 %

$   1,804,029

39.8 %

$  723,706

99.8 %

$   2,527,735

48.1 %

$ 552,465

27.9 %

$   3,080,200

42.6 %

(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended  December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses






























Contract talent solutions

$   334,785

$   340,492

$   301,015

$   322,316

37.7 %

31.8 %

33.9 %

30.1 %

$  1,320,752

$  1,248,378

$  1,256,497

$  1,311,748

33.9 %

27.5 %

32.3 %

28.9 %

Permanent placement talent
   solutions

114,815

136,727

110,938

134,194

94.4 %

87.7 %

91.3 %

86.1 %

498,881

587,164

491,377

596,084

87.9 %

81.0 %

86.6 %

82.2 %

Total talent solutions

449,600

477,219

411,953

456,510

44.6 %

38.9 %

40.8 %

37.2 %

1,819,633

1,835,542

1,747,874

1,907,832

40.8 %

34.9 %

39.2 %

36.3 %

Protiviti

67,066

67,910

67,066

67,910

14.5 %

13.6 %

14.5 %

13.6 %

287,898

281,754

287,898

281,754

14.9 %

14.2 %

14.9 %

14.2 %

Total

$   516,666

$   545,129

$   479,019

$   524,420

35.1 %

31.6 %

32.5 %

30.4 %

$  2,107,531

$  2,117,296

$  2,035,772

$  2,189,586

33.0 %

29.3 %

31.8 %

30.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of
|Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses




























As Reported

$ 334,785

37.7 %

$ 114,815

94.4 %

$  449,600

44.6 %

$     67,066

14.5 %

$   516,666

35.1 %

$ 340,492

31.8 %

$ 136,727

87.7 %

$ 477,219

38.9 %

$     67,910

13.6 %

$   545,129

31.6 %

Adjustments (1)

(33,770)

(3.8 %)

(3,877)

(3.1 %)

(37,647)

(3.8 %)


(37,647)

(2.6 %)

(18,176)

(1.7 %)

(2,533)

(1.6 %)

(20,709)

(1.7 %)


(20,709)

(1.2 %)

As Adjusted

$ 301,015

33.9 %

$ 110,938

91.3 %

$  411,953

40.8 %

$     67,066

14.5 %

$   479,019

32.5 %

$ 322,316

30.1 %

$ 134,194

86.1 %

$ 456,510

37.2 %

$     67,910

13.6 %

$   524,420

30.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent
placement talent 
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent
solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses



























As Reported

$   1,320,752

33.9 %

$ 498,881

87.9 %

$   1,819,633

40.8 %

$  287,898

14.9 %

$   2,107,531

33.0 %

$   1,248,378

27.5 %

$   587,164

81.0 %

$   1,835,542

34.9 %

$  281,754

14.2 %

$   2,117,296

29.3 %

Adjustments (1)

(64,255)

(1.6 %)

(7,504)

(1.3 %)

(71,759)

(1.6) %


(71,759)

(1.2 %)

63,370

1.4 %

8,920

1.2 %

72,290

1.4 %


72,290

1.0 %

As Adjusted

$   1,256,497

32.3 %

$ 491,377

86.6 %

$   1,747,874

39.2 %

$  287,898

14.9 %

$   2,035,772

31.8 %

$   1,311,748

28.9 %

$   596,084

82.2 %

$   1,907,832

36.3 %

$  281,754

14.2 %

$   2,189,586

30.3 %

(1)

  Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

 

ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended  December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

% of Revenue

$

% of Revenue

$

% of Revenue

$

% of Revenue

Income before income taxes

$  120,131

8.2 %

$  203,098

11.8 %

$ 576,583

9.0 %

$ 896,955

12.4 %

Interest income, net

(6,697)

(0.4 %)

(4,778)

(0.3 %)

(23,973)

(0.3 %)

(8,008)

(0.1 %)

Amortization of intangible assets

721

0.0 %

417

0.0 %

2,883

0.0 %

1,667

0.0 %

Combined segment income

$  114,155

7.8 %

$  198,737

11.5 %

$ 555,493

8.7 %

$ 890,614

12.3 %

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):







Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)


2022

2023

2022

2023


Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Global























Finance and accounting

9.9

-0.1

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

12.8

2.9

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

Administrative and customer support

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-7.8

-18.8

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

Technology

0.6

-2.1

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

2.5

0.5

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

Total contract talent solutions

8.1

-4.0

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

10.7

-1.2

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

Permanent placement talent solutions

16.5

-1.4

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

20.3

2.4

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

Total talent solutions

9.2

-3.7

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

12.0

-0.8

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

Protiviti

2.0

0.8

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

4.8

4.0

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

Total

7.1

-2.4

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

9.9

0.6

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

























United States























Contract talent solutions

11.3

-3.4

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

11.3

-2.9

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

Permanent placement talent solutions

22.4

1.4

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

22.4

1.9

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

Total talent solutions

12.6

-2.9

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

12.6

-2.4

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

Protiviti

4.1

3.6

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

4.1

4.1

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

Total

10.0

-1.1

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

























International























Contract talent solutions

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

8.7

5.3

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

Permanent placement talent solutions

2.9

-7.5

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

15.4

4.3

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

Total talent solutions

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

9.8

5.2

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

Protiviti

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1

7.3

3.7

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

Total

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

9.1

4.8

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

(1)

 Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

 

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL


Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

 Q4 2023

Finance and accounting











As Reported

9.9

-0.1

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.1

Currency Impact

2.7

2.2

1.2

0.1

-0.8

-0.7

As Adjusted


12.8

2.9

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8













Administrative and customer support











As Reported

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.7

-1.1

0.1

1.4

0.2

Currency Impact

2.4

1.7

0.9

-0.1

-1.1

-0.9

As Adjusted


-7.8

-18.8

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4













Technology











As Reported

0.6

-2.1

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.9

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.1

Currency Impact

1.8

1.7

1.0

0.4

-0.2

-0.2

As Adjusted


2.5

0.5

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8













Elimination of intersegment revenues











As Reported

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.3

0.1

1.4

0.1

Currency Impact

2.1

2.2

1.4

-0.1

-1.0

-0.7

As Adjusted

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2













Total contract talent solutions











As Reported

8.1

-4.0

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.8

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.2

Currency Impact

2.5

2.0

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

As Adjusted

10.7

-1.2

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7













Permanent placement talent solutions











As Reported

16.5

-1.4

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.1

0.1

1.5

0.1

Currency Impact

3.6

3.0

1.4

0.3

-0.7

-0.7

As Adjusted

20.3

2.4

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6













Total talent solutions











As Reported

9.2

-3.7

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.8

-1.2

0.1

1.5

0.2

Currency Impact

2.7

2.1

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

As Adjusted

12.0

-0.8

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3













Protiviti











As Reported

2.0

0.8

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.5

0.2

1.8

0.2

Currency Impact

2.6

2.4

1.3

0.0

-0.7

-0.6

As Adjusted

4.8

4.0

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5













Total











As Reported

7.1

-2.4

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.4

0.2

1.6

0.1

Currency Impact

2.6

2.2

1.2

0.1

-0.7

-0.6

As Adjusted

9.9

0.6

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

 

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES


Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

 Q4 2023

Contract talent solutions



As Reported

11.3

-3.4

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.2

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

11.3

-2.9

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3













Permanent placement talent solutions











As Reported

22.4

1.4

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.2

0.1

1.4

0.1

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

22.4

1.9

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5













Total talent solutions











As Reported

12.6

-2.9

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.3

0.2

1.5

0.1

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

12.6

-2.4

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6













Protiviti











As Reported

4.1

3.6

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.6

0.1

1.8

0.1

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

4.1

4.1

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2













Total











As Reported

10.0

-1.1

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.4

0.1

1.6

0.1

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

 

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL


Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

 Q4 2023

Contract talent solutions



As Reported

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.1

-1.7

0.6

1.8

0.1

Currency Impact

11.4

9.5

5.2

0.8

-3.6

-3.2

As Adjusted

8.7

5.3

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5













Permanent placement talent solutions











As Reported

2.9

-7.5

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

Billing Days Impact

0.6

2.2

-1.6

0.5

1.6

0.1

Currency Impact

11.9

9.6

5.1

1.0

-2.8

-2.3

As Adjusted

15.4

4.3

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8













Total talent solutions











As Reported

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.2

-1.7

0.6

1.7

0.2

Currency Impact

11.5

9.5

5.2

0.8

-3.5

-3.1

As Adjusted

9.8

5.2

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1













Protiviti











As Reported

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1

Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.1

-1.7

0.7

1.8

0.2

Currency Impact

13.1

10.8

5.9

0.2

-3.6

-3.0

As Adjusted

7.3

3.7

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9













Total











As Reported

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.2

-1.7

0.5

1.7

0.1

Currency Impact

11.9

9.9

5.4

0.7

-3.5

-3.0

As Adjusted

9.1

4.8

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.