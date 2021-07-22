Robert Half Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results

Robert Half

Jul 22, 2021, 16:15 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $149 million, or $1.33 per share, on revenues of $1.581 billion. Net income for the prior year's second quarter was $46 million, or $.41 per share, on revenues of $1.108 billion.

"We achieved record levels of revenues and earnings in the second quarter due to a broad-based, global acceleration in demand for our staffing and business consulting services," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "We are particularly pleased with the strength of our permanent placement and Protiviti operations, which grew year-over-year revenues by 102 percent and 62 percent, respectively. Protiviti reached its 15th consecutive quarter of revenue gains with very strong growth in each of its solution areas."

"Return on invested capital for the company was 49 percent in the second quarter," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. We offer contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles. Named to FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the company's services; on the company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings; the ability of the company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the company's profit margins or the demand for the company's services; the possibility that the company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months
Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








Service revenues

$

1,580,581

$

1,108,326

$

2,978,961

$

2,615,017

Costs of services

915,709

691,791

1,752,378

1,584,094








Gross margin

664,872

416,535

1,226,583

1,030,923








Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)

488,093

407,213

911,155

850,081

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (1)

(27,810)

(48,927)

(39,797)

(8,551)

Amortization of intangible assets

576

330

1,152

668

Interest expense (income), net

151

(105)

105

(1,062)








Income before income taxes

203,862

58,024

353,968

189,787

Provision for income taxes

54,649

11,828

94,157

53,676








Net income

$

149,213

$

46,196

$

259,811

$

136,111








Diluted net income per share

$

1.33

$

.41

$

2.32

$

1.20








Shares:






Basic

110,861

112,865

111,141

113,026

Diluted

111,889

113,121

112,191

113,489

(1) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses exclude gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. Under these plans, employees direct the investment of their account balances, and the Company makes cash deposits into an investment trust consistent with these directions. Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations noted above are included in SG&A or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while investment income is presented separately. Reclassifications have been made to prior periods' consolidated financial statements to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications had no impact to previously reported income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended
June 30,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Depreciation

$

27,715

$

31,509

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$

16,236

$

18,846

Capital expenditures

$

16,114

$

22,264

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,514

983








June 30,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

542,805

$

501,485

Accounts receivable, net

$

907,947

$

665,409

Total assets

$

2,741,368

$

2,402,377

Total current liabilities

$

1,196,312

$

977,167

Total stockholders' equity

$

1,259,250

$

1,156,706

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020, the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter-segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's managed business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these divisions internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

SERVICE REVENUES:


















Accountemps

$

490,084

$

494,582

$

501,905

$

498,650

$

489,884

$

331,542

$

351,598

$

385,000

$

417,116

$

453,342

OfficeTeam

252,633

261,952

267,023

259,147

239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

220,467

263,192

Robert Half Technology

182,426

189,461

195,630

198,314

196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

172,239

194,233

Robert Half Management Resources

196,003

195,236

200,421

201,097

211,878

165,031

154,917

167,116

183,271

210,550

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(36,519)

(38,519)

(46,518)

(50,883)

(46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

(103,818)

(143,036)

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,084,627

1,102,712

1,118,461

1,106,325

1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

889,275

978,281

Permanent placement staffing

131,562

140,894

134,582

126,394

120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

111,703

143,640

Protiviti

252,341

272,779

299,089

304,666

294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

397,402

458,660

Total

$

1,468,530

$

1,516,385

$

1,552,132

$

1,537,385

$

1,506,691

$

1,108,326

$

1,189,897

$

1,304,086

$

1,398,380

$

1,580,581




















ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest expense (income) and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how the Company evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as-adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, constant currency exchange rates, and certain intercompany adjustments.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:


















Accountemps

$

453,342

$



$

453,342

$

331,542

$



$

331,542

28.6

%

29.9

%

28.6

%

29.9

%

OfficeTeam

263,192



263,192

136,299



136,299

16.7

%

12.3

%

16.7

%

12.3

%

Robert Half Technology

194,233



194,233

162,028



162,028

12.3

%

14.6

%

12.3

%

14.6

%

Robert Half Management Resources

210,550



210,550

165,031



165,031

13.3

%

14.9

%

13.3

%

14.9

%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(143,036)



(143,036)

(41,514)



(41,514)

(9.0)

%

(3.7)

%

(9.0)

%

(3.7)

%

Temporary and consultant staffing

978,281



978,281

753,386



753,386

61.9

%

68.0

%

61.9

%

68.0

%

Permanent placement staffing

143,640



143,640

71,030



71,030

9.1

%

6.4

%

9.1

%

6.4

%

Protiviti

458,660



458,660

283,910



283,910

29.0

%

25.6

%

29.0

%

25.6

%

Total

$

1,580,581

$



$

1,580,581

$

1,108,326

$



$

1,108,326

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%




















GROSS MARGIN:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

388,070

$



$

388,070

$

279,302

$



$

279,302

39.7

%

37.1

%

39.7

%

37.1

%

Permanent placement staffing

143,454



143,454

70,906



70,906

99.9

%

99.8

%

99.9

%

99.8

%

Protiviti

133,348

4,153

137,501

66,327

6,542

72,869

29.1

%

23.4

%

30.0

%

25.7

%

Total

$

664,872

$

4,153

$

669,025

$

416,535

$

6,542

$

423,077

42.1

%

37.6

%

42.3

%

38.2

%




















SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

315,114

$

(21,054)

$

294,060

$

289,645

$

(38,733)

$

250,912

32.2

%

38.4

%

30.1

%

33.3

%

Permanent placement staffing

115,458

(2,603)

112,855

74,806

(3,652)

71,154

80.4

%

105.3

%

78.6

%

100.2

%

Protiviti

57,521



57,521

42,762



42,762

12.5

%

15.1

%

12.5

%

15.1

%

Total

$

488,093

$

(23,657)

$

464,436

$

407,213

$

(42,385)

$

364,828

30.9

%

36.7

%

29.4

%

32.9

%




















OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

72,956

$

21,054

$

94,010

$

(10,343)

$

38,733

$

28,390

7.5

%

(1.4)

%

9.6

%

3.8

%

Permanent placement staffing

27,996

2,603

30,599

(3,900)

3,652

(248)

19.5

%

(5.5)

%

21.3

%

(0.3)

%

Protiviti

75,827

4,153

79,980

23,565

6,542

30,107

16.5

%

8.3

%

17.4

%

10.6

%

Total

$

176,779

$

27,810

$

204,589

$

9,322

$

48,927

$

58,249

11.2

%

0.8

%

12.9

%

5.3

%

Amortization of intangible assets

576



576

330



330

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.1

%

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(27,810)

27,810



(48,927)

48,927


1.7

%

4.4

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Interest expense (income), net

151



151

(105)



(105)

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Income before income taxes

$

203,862

$



$

203,862

$

58,024

$



$

58,024

12.9

%

5.2

%

12.9

%

5.2

%

(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:


















Accountemps

$

870,448

$



$

870,448

$

821,426

$



$

821,426

29.3

%

31.4

%

29.3

%

31.4

%

OfficeTeam

483,665



483,665

376,278



376,278

16.2

%

14.4

%

16.2

%

14.4

%

Robert Half Technology

366,406



366,406

358,680



358,680

12.3

%

13.7

%

12.3

%

13.7

%

Robert Half Management Resources

393,878



393,878

376,908



376,908

13.2

%

14.4

%

13.2

%

14.4

%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(246,840)



(246,840)

(87,786)



(87,786)

(8.3)

%

(3.4)

%

(8.3)

%

(3.4)

%

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,867,557



1,867,557

1,845,506



1,845,506

62.7

%

70.6

%

62.7

%

70.6

%

Permanent placement staffing

255,344



255,344

191,519



191,519

8.6

%

7.3

%

8.6

%

7.3

%

Protiviti

856,060



856,060

577,992



577,992

28.7

%

22.1

%

28.7

%

22.1

%

Total

$

2,978,961

$



$

2,978,961

$

2,615,017

$



$

2,615,017

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%




















GROSS MARGIN:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

733,003

$



$

733,003

$

692,298

$



$

692,298

39.2

%

37.5

%

39.2

%

37.5

%

Permanent placement staffing

254,951



254,951

191,186



191,186

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

Protiviti

238,629

5,842

244,471

147,439

2,871

150,310

27.9

%

25.5

%

28.6

%

26.0

%

Total

$

1,226,583

5,842

$

1,232,425

$

1,030,923

2,871

$

1,033,794

41.2

%

39.4

%

41.4

%

39.5

%




















SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

593,627

(30,312)

$

563,315

$

575,290

$

(5,146)

$

570,144

31.8

%

31.2

%

30.2

%

30.9

%

Permanent placement staffing

210,360

(3,643)

206,717

181,057

(534)

180,523

82.4

%

94.5

%

81.0

%

94.3

%

Protiviti

107,168



107,168

93,734



93,734

12.5

%

16.2

%

12.5

%

16.2

%

Total

$

911,155

(33,955)

$

877,200

$

850,081

$

(5,680)

$

844,401

30.6

%

32.5

%

29.4

%

32.3

%




















OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

139,376

30,312

$

169,688

$

117,008

5,146

$

122,154

7.5

%

6.3

%

9.1

%

6.6

%

Permanent placement staffing

44,591

3,643

48,234

10,129

534

10,663

17.5

%

5.3

%

18.9

%

5.6

%

Protiviti

131,461

5,842

137,303

53,705

2,871

56,576

15.4

%

9.3

%

16.0

%

9.8

%

Total

$

315,428

39,797

$

355,225

$

180,842

8,551

$

189,393

10.6

%

6.9

%

11.9

%

7.2

%

Amortization of intangible assets

1,152



1,152

668



668

0.0

%

0.1

%

0.0

%

0.1

%

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(39,797)

39,797



(8,551)

8,551



1.3

%

0.3

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Interest expense (income), net

105



105

(1,062)



(1,062)

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Income before income taxes

$

353,968

$



$

353,968

$

189,787

$



$

189,787

11.9

%

7.3

%

11.9

%

7.3

%

(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Quarter Ended
June 30,


2021

2020





Income before income taxes

$

203,862

$

58,024

Interest expense (income), net

151

(105)

Amortization of intangible assets

576

330

Combined segment income

$

204,589

$

58,249





Six Months Ended
June 30,


2021

2020





Income before income taxes

$

353,968

$

189,787

Interest expense (income), net

105

(1,062)

Amortization of intangible assets

1,152

668

Combined segment income

$

355,225

$

189,393

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 



Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)


2020

2021

2020

2021


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Global























Accountemps

0.0

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

-14.9

36.7

-0.7

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1

-14.6

34.4

OfficeTeam

-5.0

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

-5.7

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

RH Technology

7.8

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

6.8

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

RH Management Resources

8.1

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

-13.5

27.6

7.5

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1

-14.3

24.0

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

26.7

7.8

28.6

81.6

124.4

244.5

24.9

7.7

28.2

81.5

127.3

240.9

Temporary and consultant staffing

0.7

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

0.0

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

Permanent placement staffing

-8.4

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

-9.0

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

Total staffing

-0.3

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

-1.0

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

Protiviti

16.5

4.1

7.4

18.9

35.1

61.6

15.5

4.5

6.4

17.9

34.7

58.8

Total

2.6

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

1.9

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

























United States























Temporary and consultant staffing

2.0

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

0.5

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

Permanent placement staffing

-4.9

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

-6.3

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

Total staffing

1.3

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

-0.2

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

Protiviti

21.3

6.4

10.8

22.9

35.5

62.6

19.5

6.3

10.3

23.3

37.1

62.8

Total

4.7

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

3.2

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

























International























Temporary and consultant staffing

-3.8

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

-1.9

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

Permanent placement staffing

-15.9

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

5.2

87.8

-14.6

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5

Total staffing

-5.6

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

-3.7

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

Protiviti

1.3

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

33.8

57.6

2.4

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7

26.1

43.5

Total

-4.4

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

-2.7

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL


 Q1 2020

 Q2 2020

 Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

Q1 2021

 Q2 2021

Accountemps











As Reported

0.0

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

-14.9

36.7

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-0.1

-0.3

-0.1

1.1

0.0

Currency Impact

0.8

0.8

0.0

-0.2

-0.8

-2.3

As Adjusted

-0.7

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1

-14.6

34.4

OfficeTeam











As Reported

-5.0

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

-0.1

-0.2

-0.1

1.1

0.0

Currency Impact

0.6

0.3

-0.6

-1.1

-1.7

-3.6

As Adjusted

-5.7

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

Robert Half Technology











As Reported

7.8

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

Currency Impact

0.5

0.4

-0.3

-0.5

-1.1

-2.0

As Adjusted

6.8

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

Robert Half Management Resources











As Reported

8.1

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

-13.5

27.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

Currency Impact

0.9

0.8

-0.6

-1.2

-1.9

-3.6

As Adjusted

7.5

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1

-14.3

24.0

Elimination of intersegment revenues











As Reported

26.7

7.8

28.6

81.6

124.4

244.5

Billing Days Impact

-1.8

-0.2

-0.4

-0.1

2.7

0.0

Currency Impact

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.2

-3.6

As Adjusted

24.9

7.7

28.2

81.5

127.3

240.9

Temporary and consultant staffing











As Reported

0.7

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.1

-0.3

0.0

1.0

0.0

Currency Impact

0.7

0.6

-0.3

-0.7

-1.3

-2.7

As Adjusted

0.0

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

-8.4

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

Currency Impact

0.8

0.6

-0.3

-0.8

-1.9

-5.3

As Adjusted

-9.0

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

Total staffing











As Reported

-0.3

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

Currency Impact

0.7

0.6

-0.3

-0.7

-1.4

-2.9

As Adjusted

-1.0

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

Protiviti











As Reported

16.5

4.1

7.4

18.9

35.1

61.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.1

-0.3

0.0

1.6

0.0

Currency Impact

0.6

0.5

-0.7

-1.0

-2.0

-2.8

As Adjusted

15.5

4.5

6.4

17.9

34.7

58.8

Total











As Reported

2.6

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

Currency Impact

0.7

0.6

-0.4

-0.7

-1.5

-2.9

As Adjusted

1.9

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES


 Q1 2020

 Q2 2020

 Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

Q1 2021

 Q2 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing



As Reported

2.0

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

0.0

-0.3

0.2

0.9

0.2

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

0.5

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9

-19.4

27.7













Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

-4.9

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.0

-0.2

0.3

1.0

0.3

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

-6.3

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6













Total staffing











As Reported

1.3

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

0.0

-0.3

0.2

1.0

0.2

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

-0.2

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6

-18.6

33.8













Protiviti











As Reported

21.3

6.4

10.8

22.9

35.5

62.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.8

-0.1

-0.5

0.4

1.6

0.2

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

19.5

6.3

10.3

23.3

37.1

62.8













Total











As Reported

4.7

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

0.0

-0.4

0.3

1.1

0.2

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

3.2

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL


 Q1 2020

 Q2 2020

 Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

Q1 2021

 Q2 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing



As Reported

-3.8

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.0

0.0

-1.0

1.4

-0.8

Currency Impact

3.3

2.9

-1.4

-3.2

-6.1

-12.7

As Adjusted

-1.9

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5

-17.0

25.1













Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

-15.9

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

5.2

87.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.1

-0.1

0.0

-1.0

1.7

-1.1

Currency Impact

2.4

1.9

-0.8

-2.7

-6.6

-16.2

As Adjusted

-14.6

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5













Total staffing











As Reported

-5.6

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

-0.1

0.0

-1.0

1.5

-0.8

Currency Impact

3.2

2.8

-1.3

-3.1

-6.2

-13.1

As Adjusted

-3.7

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4

-14.8

30.9













Protiviti











As Reported

1.3

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

33.8

57.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.0

0.1

-1.4

2.1

-0.8

Currency Impact

2.5

2.4

-3.1

-4.6

-9.8

-13.3

As Adjusted

2.4

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7

26.1

43.5













Total











As Reported

-4.4

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.0

0.1

-1.1

1.6

-0.9

Currency Impact

3.0

2.7

-1.7

-3.4

-6.8

-13.2

As Adjusted

-2.7

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

