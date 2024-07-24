ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Robert Half

Jul 24, 2024, 16:05 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $68 million, or $0.66 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $106 million, or $1.00 per share, on revenues of $1.639 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $132 million, or $1.27 per share, on revenues of $2.948 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $228 million, or $2.14 per share, on revenues of $3.356 billion.

"Client and candidate caution continues to impact hiring activity and new project starts as macroeconomic and interest rate uncertainty persist. Second-quarter revenues and earnings were within our guidance range. Protiviti posted strong results, led by U.S. growth in revenues and segment income both on a sequential and year-on-year basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We remain confident in our ability to navigate the current climate and optimistic about our growth prospects.

"We'd like to thank our employees across the globe, whose commitment to success made possible a number of new accolades. Robert Half again ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, and our people-first culture was reflected in our selection as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials, Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity, and — just yesterday — Forbes' Best Employers for Women," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 9156621.

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on July 24 and ending after 12 months. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ22024. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For, and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect,"  "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking information about the Company's environmental, social, and governance and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, on internal controls, diligence, or processes that are evolving, on representations reviewed or provided by third parties, and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only, based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans, or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, on the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients, the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted or the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center

ATTACHED

Summary of Operations

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ROBERT HALF INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








Service revenues

$  1,472,524

$  1,639,478

$  2,948,461

$  3,355,813

Costs of services

895,845

979,309

1,808,985

2,005,912








Gross margin

576,679

660,169

1,139,476

1,349,901








Selling, general and administrative expenses

500,832

541,904

1,022,427

1,094,133

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts
     (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses)

(15,733)

(28,347)

(59,109)

(55,638)

Amortization of intangible assets

304

721

608

1,442

Interest income, net

(5,186)

(5,320)

(11,599)

(10,145)

Income before income taxes

96,462

151,211

187,149

320,109

Provision for income taxes

28,306

44,919

55,292

91,812








Net income

$      68,156

$    106,292

$    131,857

$    228,297








Diluted net income per share

$          0.66

$          1.00

$          1.27

$          2.14








Weighted average shares:






Basic

103,151

106,102

103,469

106,260

Diluted

103,328

106,422

103,864

106,775

ROBERT HALF INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION






Contract talent solutions






Finance and accounting

$    623,120

$    721,391

$ 1,265,090

$ 1,499,224

Administrative and customer support

190,344

211,023

390,276

430,373

Technology

157,899

181,776

315,869

375,858

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(116,466)

(114,807)

(229,280)

(240,598)

Total contract talent solutions

854,897

999,383

1,741,955

2,064,857

Permanent placement talent solutions

131,063

149,254

255,830

305,991

Protiviti

486,564

490,841

950,676

984,965

Total service revenues

$ 1,472,524

$ 1,639,478

$ 2,948,461

$ 3,355,813


(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:










Contract talent solutions

$  38,146

4.5 %

$  81,316

8.1 %

$  88,264

5.1 %

$  183,462

8.9 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

$  16,148

12.3 %

$  21,730

14.6 %

$  28,003

10.9 %

$  45,557

14.9 %

Protiviti

$  37,286

7.7 %

$  43,566

8.9 %

$  59,891

6.3 %

$  82,387

8.4 %


June 30,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:



Cash and cash equivalents

$    547,370

$    722,763

Accounts receivable, net

$    893,467

$    974,008

Total assets

$ 2,937,749

$ 3,067,641

Total current liabilities

$ 1,263,264

$ 1,276,571

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,480,155

$ 1,625,271


Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Depreciation

$         25,520

$         25,229

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$         15,557

$         20,184

Capital expenditures

$         24,174

$         19,093

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,660

1,137

ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Gross Margin






























Contract talent solutions

$   336,161

$   398,636

$   336,161

$   398,636

39.3 %

39.9 %

39.3 %

39.9 %

$     686,731

$     822,261

$     686,731

$     822,261

39.4 %

39.8 %

39.4 %

39.8 %

Permanent placement talent
     solutions

130,801

148,975

130,801

148,975

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

255,349

305,370

255,349

305,370

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

Total talent solutions

466,962

547,611

466,962

547,611

47.4 %

47.7 %

47.4 %

47.7 %

942,080

1,127,631

942,080

1,127,631

47.2 %

47.6 %

47.2 %

47.6 %

Protiviti

109,717

112,558

112,947

117,882

22.5 %

22.9 %

23.2 %

24.0 %

197,396

222,270

208,983

232,366

20.8 %

22.6 %

22.0 %

23.6 %

Total

$   576,679

$   660,169

$   579,909

$   665,493

39.2 %

40.3 %

39.4 %

40.6 %

$    1,139,476

$  1,349,901

$    1,151,063

$  1,359,997

38.6 %

40.2 %

39.0 %

40.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin




























As Reported

$    336,161

39.3 %

$  130,801

99.8 %

$    466,962

47.4 %

$   109,717

22.5 %

$     576,679

39.2 %

$    398,636

39.9 %

$  148,975

99.8 %

$    547,611

47.7 %

$   112,558

22.9 %

$     660,169

40.3 %

Adjustments (1)




3,230

0.7 %

3,230

0.2 %




5,324

1.1 %

5,324

0.3 %

As Adjusted

$    336,161

39.3 %

$  130,801

99.8 %

$    466,962

47.4 %

$   112,947

23.2 %

$     579,909

39.4 %

$    398,636

39.9 %

$  148,975

99.8 %

$    547,611

47.7 %

$   117,882

24.0 %

$     665,493

40.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin




























As Reported

$    686,731

39.4 %

$  255,349

99.8 %

$    942,080

47.2 %

$ 197,396

20.8 %

$   1,139,476

38.6 %

$    822,261

39.8 %

$  305,370

99.8 %

$   1,127,631

47.6 %

$ 222,270

22.6 %

$   1,349,901

40.2 %

Adjustments (1)




11,587

1.2 %

11,587

0.4 %




10,096

1.0 %

10,096

0.3 %

As Adjusted

$    686,731

39.4 %

$  255,349

99.8 %

$    942,080

47.2 %

$ 208,983

22.0 %

$   1,151,063

39.0 %

$    822,261

39.8 %

$  305,370

99.8 %

$   1,127,631

47.6 %

$ 232,366

23.6 %

$   1,359,997

40.5 %


(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses





























Contract talent solutions

$   308,886

$   337,742

$   298,015

$   317,320

36.1 %

33.8 %

34.9 %

31.8 %

$     640,474

$     679,464

$     598,467

$     638,799

36.8 %

32.9 %

34.4 %

30.9 %

Permanent placement talent
     solutions

116,285

129,846

114,653

127,245

88.7 %

87.0 %

87.5 %

85.3 %

232,861

264,690

227,346

259,813

91.0 %

86.5 %

88.9 %

84.9 %

Total talent solutions

425,171

467,588

412,668

444,565

43.1 %

40.7 %

41.9 %

38.7 %

873,335

944,154

825,813

898,612

43.7 %

39.8 %

41.3 %

37.9 %

Protiviti

75,661

74,316

75,661

74,316

15.6 %

15.1 %

15.6 %

15.1 %

149,092

149,979

149,092

149,979

15.7 %

15.2 %

15.7 %

15.2 %

Total

$   500,832

$   541,904

$   488,329

$   518,881

34.0 %

33.1 %

33.2 %

31.6 %

$    1,022,427

$    1,094,133

$     974,905

$    1,048,591

34.7 %

32.6 %

33.1 %

31.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses



























As Reported

$ 308,886

36.1 %

$ 116,285

88.7 %

$  425,171

43.1 %

$     75,661

15.6 %

$   500,832

34.0 %

$ 337,742

33.8 %

$ 129,846

87.0 %

$ 467,588

40.7 %

$     74,316

15.1 %

$   541,904

33.1 %

Adjustments (1)

(10,871)

(1.2 %)

(1,632)

(1.2 %)

(12,503)

(1.2 %)


(12,503)

(0.8 %)

(20,422)

(2.0 %)

(2,601)

(1.7 %)

(23,023)

(2.0 %)


(23,023)

(1.5 %)

As Adjusted

$ 298,015

34.9 %

$ 114,653

87.5 %

$  412,668

41.9 %

$     75,661

15.6 %

$   488,329

33.2 %

$ 317,320

31.8 %

$ 127,245

85.3 %

$ 444,565

38.7 %

$     74,316

15.1 %

$   518,881

31.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent
solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent
solutions

Permanent
placement talent
solutions

Total talent
solutions

Protiviti

Total

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses



























As Reported

$  640,474

36.8 %

$ 232,861

91.0 %

$  873,335

43.7 %

$  149,092

15.7 %

$   1,022,427

34.7 %

$  679,464

32.9 %

$ 264,690

86.5 %

$  944,154

39.8 %

$  149,979

15.2 %

$   1,094,133

32.6 %

Adjustments (1)

(42,007)

(2.4 %)

(5,515)

(2.1 %)

(47,522)

(2.4) %


(47,522)

(1.6 %)

(40,665)

(2.0 %)

(4,877)

(1.6 %)

(45,542)

(1.9 %)


(45,542)

(1.4 %)

As Adjusted

$  598,467

34.4 %

$ 227,346

88.9 %

$  825,813

41.3 %

$  149,092

15.7 %

$  974,905

33.1 %

$  638,799

30.9 %

$ 259,813

84.9 %

$  898,612

37.9 %

$  149,979

15.2 %

$   1,048,591

31.2 %


(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income
taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Income before income taxes

$    96,462

6.6 %

$  151,211

9.2 %

$ 187,149

6.3 %

$ 320,109

9.5 %

Interest income, net

(5,186)

(0.4 %)

(5,320)

(0.3 %)

(11,599)

(0.3 %)

(10,145)

(0.2 %)

Amortization of intangible assets

304

0.0 %

721

0.0 %

608

0.0 %

1,442

0.0 %

Combined segment income

$    91,580

6.2 %

$  146,612

8.9 %

$ 176,158

6.0 %

$ 311,406

9.3 %

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 



Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)


2023

2024

2023

2024


Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Global























Finance and accounting

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

Administrative and customer support

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

Technology

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

Total contract talent solutions

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

Permanent placement talent solutions

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

Total talent solutions

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

Protiviti

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

Total

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

























United States























Contract talent solutions

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

Permanent placement talent solutions

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

Total talent solutions

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

Protiviti

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

Total

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

























International























Contract talent solutions

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

Permanent placement talent solutions

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

Total talent solutions

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

Protiviti

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

Total

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6


(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL


Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

 Q2 2024

Finance and accounting











As Reported

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3

Currency Impact

1.2

0.1

-0.8

-0.7

-0.2

0.4

As Adjusted

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5













Administrative and customer support











As Reported

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.1

0.1

1.4

0.2

0.8

-0.3

Currency Impact

0.9

-0.1

-1.1

-0.9

-0.2

0.3

As Adjusted

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8













Technology











As Reported

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3

Currency Impact

1.0

0.4

-0.2

-0.2

0.1

0.3

As Adjusted

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1













Elimination of intersegment revenues











As Reported

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.4

0.1

0.7

-0.3

Currency Impact

1.4

-0.1

-1.0

-0.7

-0.3

0.2

As Adjusted

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3













Total contract talent solutions











As Reported

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.2

0.6

-0.3

Currency Impact

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

As Adjusted

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4













Permanent placement talent solutions











As Reported

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.1

0.1

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3

Currency Impact

1.4

0.3

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.5

As Adjusted

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0













Total talent solutions











As Reported

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.2

0.1

1.5

0.2

0.6

-0.2

Currency Impact

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

As Adjusted

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0













Protiviti











As Reported

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

0.2

1.8

0.2

0.7

-0.3

Currency Impact

1.3

0.0

-0.7

-0.6

0.0

0.3

As Adjusted

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9













Total











As Reported

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.2

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3

Currency Impact

1.2

0.1

-0.7

-0.6

-0.1

0.4

As Adjusted

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

ROBERT HALF INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES


Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

 Q2 2024

Contract talent solutions



As Reported

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.2

0.5

-0.1

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8













Permanent placement talent solutions











As Reported

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

Billing Days Impact

-1.2

0.1

1.4

0.1

0.6

-0.2

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7













Total talent solutions











As Reported

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.2

1.5

0.1

0.5

-0.1

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3













Protiviti











As Reported

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.6

0.1

1.8

0.1

0.6

-0.2

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1













Total











As Reported

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.1

1.6

0.1

0.6

-0.1

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL


Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

 Q2 2024

Contract talent solutions



As Reported

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.6

1.8

0.1

1.5

-1.1

Currency Impact

5.2

0.8

-3.6

-3.2

-0.6

1.7

As Adjusted

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4













Permanent placement talent solutions











As Reported

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.6

0.5

1.6

0.1

1.3

-1.0

Currency Impact

5.1

1.0

-2.8

-2.3

-0.2

1.8

As Adjusted

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0













Total talent solutions











As Reported

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.6

1.7

0.2

1.4

-1.0

Currency Impact

5.2

0.8

-3.5

-3.1

-0.5

1.7

As Adjusted

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0













Protiviti











As Reported

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.7

1.8

0.2

1.4

-1.0

Currency Impact

5.9

0.2

-3.6

-3.0

-0.2

1.3

As Adjusted

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9













Total











As Reported

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.5

1.7

0.1

1.3

-1.0

Currency Impact

5.4

0.7

-3.5

-3.0

-0.4

1.6

As Adjusted

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

