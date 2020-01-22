Robert Half To Host Webinar On California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5)
Experts Will Discuss What New Independent Contractor Law Means for Employers
Jan 22, 2020, 08:10 ET
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
California AB5 took effect on January 1, 2020. Substantial obligations are required of companies to avoid employee misclassifications and potential penalties. Join experts as they discuss how firms can navigate the new law.
WHO:
Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director, Robert Half
Cheryl D. Orr, Partner, Drinker Biddle
WHEN:
Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET
HOW:
Register online: https://bit.ly/381NLKO
About Robert Half
Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.
