Robert Half's Angela Lurie Honored as One of Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 Global Power 150 -- Women in Staffing

Robert Half

Oct 07, 2025, 15:45 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Lurie, global executive director for talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing list. This honor recognizes women leaders who drive growth and transformative change within their organizations and across the staffing industry.

Over her 26-year career at Robert Half, Lurie has built a reputation for developing high-performing teams and leading practice groups to achieve significant growth. Today, she serves as executive director of the company's Management Resources group, which has more than 140 locations worldwide. Previously, Lurie was senior vice president of Robert Half's Full-Time Engagement Professionals (FTEP), where she expanded the program into a global offering that now includes thousands of professionals across a range of specializations.

"Angela's leadership has had a profound impact on our company," said Paul Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Her ability to innovate, lead, and inspire global teams has set a standard of excellence that reflects the very best of our organization, and we are proud to see her recognized with this honor."

Lurie is also deeply engaged in her community and profession. She serves on the board of directors for the Minnesota Wild Foundation and is an active member, mentor, and volunteer with the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Women's Leadership Council. In addition, she is a chapter member and frequent speaker for three industry organizations including, Financial Executives International (FEI), The CFO Leadership Council, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com

SOURCE Robert Half

