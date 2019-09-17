Robert Half's Annual Suit Drive Wraps With Record Donations

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For job seekers struggling financially, the excitement of securing an interview can be overshadowed by concern over not having professional clothing to wear. In 2002, global staffing firm Robert Half launched its annual suit drive to collect interview-appropriate items for the economically disadvantaged and give them a leg up in the job search process. This year, 135 Robert Half offices across North America participated in the clothing drive, collecting more than 48,500 items from employees and local businesses.

The clothing and accessories are distributed to nonprofit organizations such as Dress for Success, one of Robert Half's national charity partners, which provides the attire to its clients in need. Since its inception, the total number of items donated through the annual suit drive has topped 400,000.

"Robert Half is proud of this annual effort," said Reesa Staten, senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Robert Half. "Dressing your best builds confidence, and that can make all the difference during a job interview. It's a simple thing for our employees or clients to donate professional clothes or other items they no longer use, yet it can make such an impact with someone who wouldn't otherwise have access to these items."

