Robert Half's Dawn Fay Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Global Power 150 -- Women in Staffing

Robert Half

15 Nov, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Fay, an operational president for global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing. This honor recognizes women who stand out as top leaders and influencers and are helping shape the global staffing industry.

Dawn Fay
A 27-year veteran of Robert Half, Fay has held several leadership positions within the company and has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and performance. In her current role, she oversees Robert Half's permanent and contract finance and accounting, administrative, and legal practice groups in dozens of locations throughout the Central United States and New York Tri-State region.

"Dawn is one of our most established and well-respected leaders and has been at the forefront of driving business growth, technology innovation and employee engagement for nearly three decades," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Her passion for helping women find success in their careers and her many contributions to the staffing industry make her very deserving of this honor."

Fay is passionate about mentoring and philanthropy, both at Robert Half and in the community. Internally, she contributed to the initial launch of Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network, whose mission is to champion and amplify women's perspectives while creating networks, community and professional development opportunities. Outside of work, Fay serves as president of the Salvatore Family Foundation, established by her family to support various community efforts with an emphasis on serving underprivileged youth through access to education and scholarships. She is also involved with organizations such as Women in Need (WIN), Dress for Success and Garden of Dreams. In 2015, she was named a Women of Influence by the New York Business Journal.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

