ROBERT-JAN WOLTERING RECEIVED INTERNATIONAL GM AWARD FOR BEST HOSPITALITY LEADER IN MEXICO, 2021

"I am incredibly humbled to receive this award, which I believe is not just a reflection of me, but of my incredible teams across the Accor Luxury Brands of Mexico and Central America," said Robert-Jan, Regional Vice President of Mexico and Central America for Accor Luxury Brands.

Robert-Jan has more than 35 years of hospitality experience and began his journey with Accor in 1995 as Food & Beverage Manager at the Sofitel Luxembourg. Since then, he has worked in various capacities at numerous properties, including Regional Vice President for Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in the United Arab Emirates, as well as General Manager of prestigious hotels, such as the renowned Raffles Singapore, Fairmont Kea Lani, Fairmont Dubai, Sofitel Germany and Sofitel Legend in Amsterdam, to name a few. Prior to his most recent promotion, Robert-Jan was the Area General Manager Accor Luxe Mexico and General Manager of the Fairmont Mayakoba.

Contact: Kalli LeVasseur, [email protected]

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba