Robert Kovarik, Jr., CareFirst, Inc. Trustee and Former Ernst & Young Partner, Joins Leidos Board of Directors

"Bob brings the Board over 40 years of experience in risk management and auditing for major corporations, helping ensure their financial strength," said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. "We welcome Bob to the team and I'm confident he will make an immediate, positive impact on the decisions that guide our company."

Kovarik has recently served in multiple roles for the National Eating Disorders Association, including Board Chair. He taught courses in accounting and strategic business advising at the Universities of Maryland and Virginia. He is a former Chairman of the Accounting and Advisory Committee of George Mason University and a member of the board of directors of the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region. Kovarik is a certified public accountant, a graduate of Wake Forest University and received a Master's in Business Administration from Emory University.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 31,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

