FC Barcelona Striker Partners with Most Clinically Researched Ashwagandha Brand, KSM-66

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KSM-66®, one of the world's largest natural product ingredient brands and best-selling ashwagandha extract, today announced Robert Lewandowski as its global brand ambassador. The FC Barcelona striker and Poland captain will represent the brand worldwide across all markets where KSM-66 operates.

Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona striker and Poland captain, has been named global brand ambassador for KSM-66 Ashwagandha®. A longtime user of the clinically researched root-only extract, Lewandowski embodies the performance, recovery, and consistency that define its commitment to quality, purity, and Ayurvedic tradition.

The partnership pairs Lewandowski's two-decade career at football's elite level with KSM-66 Ashwagandha's commitment to 4000 year old Ayurvedic tradition of root-only extraction. His consistency across leagues and clubs, from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona, mirrors the quality standards that define KSM-66's manufacturing approach. Manufactured by Ixoreal Biomed, KSM-66 Ashwagandha is trusted as a star ingredient in products of over 4,500 brands worldwide.

"Robert has been using KSM-66 Ashwagandha for years, which makes this partnership incredibly authentic," said Kartikeya Baldwa, Founder & CEO of KSM-66. "The Lewandowski family's trust runs deep, their wellness brand Levann has used our ashwagandha in their products for years. He didn't choose us for this announcement. He chose us long ago based on quality and clinical validation. His sustained excellence reflects results that come from uncompromising standards. This partnership formalizes a relationship built on genuine trust."

"At 37, playing at this level isn't just about training harder, it's about recovering smarter," said Robert Lewandowski. "I've been using KSM-66 for years because it helps with what matters most: recovery after intense matches and staying mentally focused under pressure. Your body and mind need to work together. The root only extraction and clinical research gave me confidence from the start and the results keep me coming back."

"Root only extraction of ashwagandha adheres to thousands of years of traditional usage, and modern clinical validation, delivering what matters: potency and purity. But some manufacturers use stems and leaves, which are significantly cheaper, to maximize profit margins. This compromises safety as per advisory from the Government of India. We refuse that shortcut. Robert's partnership confirms that when performance is non-negotiable, quality cannot be compromised," emphasized Paras Jain, COO of KSM-66.

About KSM-66 Ashwagandha®

KSM-66 is a full-spectrum ashwagandha root extract manufactured by Ixoreal Biomed. Made exclusively from certified organic ashwagandha roots grown in India, KSM-66 is the most clinically researched ashwagandha brand worldwide, with over 70 clinical studies demonstrating efficacy in athletic performance, stress management, cognitive function, sleep quality, sexual health and overall wellness. The extract holds 45+ certifications and is distributed in over 60 countries. For more information, visit https://ksm66ashwagandhaa.com

