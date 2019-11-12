Robert Redford's Sundance Opens New Retail Store in the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Area

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance (www.sundancecatalog.com), a premier American lifestyle retailer of women's apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, art and home furnishings, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State area. The store, located in Kenwood, Ohio, will host its grand opening weekend celebration beginning on Thursday, November 14, 2019, with a ribbon-cutting at 4:00 pm.

Celebrating 30 years!

The Kenwood Towne Centre store, at 7875 Montgomery Road, #77, Cincinnati, Ohio, is the first Sundance retail location to service the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan and tri-state area. Sundance CEO Matey Erdos shares, "We could not be more pleased to be opening our first store in one of the most rapidly growing metropolitan areas in the mid-west, one rich in culture and artistic diversity. With our growing and geographically diverse customer base, it is a delight to bring the beautiful Sundance retail experience to our loyal customers in the states of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana."

"The Sundance vision embraces the spirit of creativity and fosters discovery," adds Erdos. "Sundance, casual, relaxed and artistic in its appeal, offers a unique platform for our artists and customer's alike, making this region a natural fit. Our Cincinnati store will aesthetically further that vision in an original and captivating way." One-of-a-kind pieces and items exclusive to Sundance will be the cornerstone of the product offering.

Following the vision of Sundance Catalog founder, acclaimed actor, director, and visionary Robert Redford, the company holds a strong commitment to nurturing diversity in artistic expression to the artist community. The Sundance Catalog will donate a portion of the proceeds from the grand opening weekend to ArtsWave, a nonprofit that funds and supports art projects and organizations through impact-based community grants.

"ArtsWave welcomes the Sundance retail store to Greater Cincinnati and is delighted to be its latest partner in advancing artistic vibrancy in local communities. ArtsWave and Sundance share a belief in the role of artists and the arts to bring people together, build empathy and tolerance, and give voice to our diverse cultural experiences," said Alecia Kintner, ArtsWave's president and CEO.

The newest Sundance Store at Kenwood Towne Centre is one of three new stores to open across the country this year, making a total of 17 in the fleet of stores. For the past 30 years, Sundance Catalog's commitment to the spirit of creativity and individuality has served as a guiding principle for artists and designers to reach their creative vision, ultimately leading to the catalog's commercial success.

About Sundance

Famed actor, environmentalist, director and visionary of independent filmmaking, Robert Redford founded Sundance Catalog in 1989 to promote the works of artists and craftspeople from across the country and around the world. From a small operation run out of the attic of the old Sundance Village firehouse, Sundance has grown to become one of America's preeminent lifestyle retailers. Offering a thoughtfully curated mix of unique, premium-quality women's and men's apparel and footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home décor, Sundance elevates the traditions of authentic American heritage into a classic and creative style.

Sundance Catalog is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company's unique product selection is available through its catalog, 17 retail stores throughout the US, including Cincinnati and the Sundance Outlet, and online at www.sundancecatalog.com .

About ArtsWave

ArtsWave a nonprofit serving Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, is the region's lead planner, promoter and funder of the arts. ArtsWave was the first and continues to be largest community arts campaign in the nation, with tens of thousands of donors. Decades of strong support from residents has built Cincinnati's arts and culture scene into a national draw and regional asset, creating a ripple effect of economic and community benefits. Each year ArtsWave supports the work of 100+ arts organizations, school outreach programs, festivals, community centers, neighborhoods and various artistic and civic collaborations through impact-based grants.

SOURCE Sundance

Related Links

https://www.sundancecatalog.com

