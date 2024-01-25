Robert S. Langer, Co-Founder of Moderna, Joins Lindus Health's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, an anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, is announcing the appointment of Professor Robert S. Langer, renowned scientist, Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and co-founder of Moderna, Inc. to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Langer has received more than 220 major awards, has authored over 1,570 articles, and has more than 1,400 patents issued and pending globally. These patents have been licensed or sublicensed to over 400 companies spanning pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biotechnology, and medical devices. He is the most cited engineer in history (h-index 319 with more than 412,500 citations according to Google Scholar).

Michael Young, co-founder of Lindus Health said: "We are incredibly humbled to welcome Dr. Langer to our advisory board. As Lindus Health continues to work with dedicated sponsors to bring innovative and essential therapies to the hands of patients, his unparalleled expertise and visionary contributions will serve as an invaluable asset to our business strategy. We look forward to working with Dr. Langer to bring our innovative approach to running clinical trials to biotech and pharma companies across the industry."

Dr. Langer said: "Lindus Health's approach to clinical trial execution and their associated technologies should be incredibly helpful to biotech and pharmaceutical companies and enable them to bring new therapies to market faster and more efficiently. Their technologies and site capabilities, in addition to a full suite of trial management services, sets them apart from most other CROs today. I am enthusiastic to be joining their advisory board."

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. Lindus Health does this thanks to a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), marrying a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to 30 million Electronic Health Records. Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare and by removing this constraint they aim to improve health for everyone. They handle the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

‍Lindus Health has to date delivered more than 90 trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia.

The company was named after James Lind, who pioneered the first clinical trial and treatment for scurvy, and co-founded by Michael Young, a former Special Adviser to the UK Prime Minister on Life Sciences, and Meri Beckwith, a former life sciences investor.

The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Presight Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

