Roberto Carlos Announces New USA and Canada 2022 Tour

"Although my records are the ones that have brought my voice to all corners of the world, my live performances are what make me happiest in my career," declares the Brazilian singer-songwriter who has been called The King of Latin Music. "Knowing that I will again be close to my beloved audience excites me and fills me with joy. Onstage, I feel more alive than anywhere else."

With a career spanning more than six decades, Roberto Carlos is considered one of the main representatives of the romantic ballad and, with more than 150 million records sold, he is one of the most successful of all time. He has received every award an artist can aspire to including a GRAMMY® Award, two Latin GRAMMY® Awards and Person of the Year from the Latin Recording Academy. A remarkable fact is that Roberto Carlos is the first and only artist in Brazil to record at least one album every year of his career. In 2022, he plans to release two albums, one in Spanish and the other in Portuguese.

Tickets for Roberto Carlos USA & CANADA Tour 2022 will be available Friday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. local time in each city and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com and at the box office of each venue or visit www.robertocarlos.com for more ticketing information.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company that fuses music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami and presented in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.

About MOVE Concerts

MOVE Concerts is the largest independent concert promotion company in South America. The company is also involved in artist management through it's' management division – Move Management –it also has an indie record company, Grand Move Records.

About DC Set Group

Founded in 1979, DC Set Group brings together companies and initiatives related to culture and sport in eight business verticals. Acting as an innovation hub in entertainment DC Set Group covers concerts, talent management, music festivals, and international shows, exhibitions and conferences and sports

