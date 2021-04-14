Robertson Stephens Adds Industry Veteran Louis Calabrese III as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens"), a rapidly growing national registered investment advisor (RIA) with over $2 billion in AUM, has named Louis Calabrese III as Chief Marketing Officer.

Louis comes to Robertson Stephens with nearly 25 years of leadership experience in financial services marketing with a proven track record in traditional and digital marketing, driving results at the firm and advisor level. He has also been instrumental in building brands and generating new organic business development for advisors across the country. He previously worked at LPL Financial, where he started and built an internal digital marketing agency for the firm and its advisor teams.

In his new role, Louis will be responsible for leading Robertson Stephens's efforts to market its wealth management services to an ever-growing group of clients and helping advisor teams develop and execute their lead generation strategies.

"Louis's vast experience in marketing, specifically in the wealth management industry, will complement and advance goals and vision of our growing firm," says Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer at Robertson Stephens. "He brings a high level of creativity, energy and innovation and has a track record of marketing success. I am excited to welcome Louis to the team and look forward to celebrating our future success with him."

Robertson Stephens now has 48 employees across nine locations in San Francisco (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Marin County (CA), Austin (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO) and Houston (TX) with further growth on the horizon.

"I am thrilled to join the Robertson Stephens family and to help support their rapid growth creatively and strategically," said Louis Calabrese, Chief Marketing Officer at Robertson Stephens. "I look forward to working with our advisor teams, business development and management to grow the Robertson Stephens business and brand nationally and help deliver a transformative wealth management experience to our clients."

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA); Austin (TX); Seattle (WA); Denver (CO) and Houston (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Robertson Stephens only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. © 2021 Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. All rights reserved. Robertson Stephens is a registered trademark of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC in the United States and elsewhere. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com

