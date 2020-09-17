Robertson Stephens Appoints Raj Bhattacharyya as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management has appointed Raj Bhattacharyya as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Stuart Katz, who will continue as the firm's Chief Investment Officer.

"I'm extremely humbled and excited to take on the CEO role at Robertson Stephens," Bhattacharyya said. "It is an honor to work with our clients to deliver high quality wealth management solutions tailored to their requirements. I look forward to partnering with Stuart and the rest of our team as we continue to build and grow this firm."

Since its launch in 2018, Robertson Stephens has grown from an AUM of $469 million and offices in San Francisco and New York, to today, an AUM of approximately $1.5 billion and four additional offices across the country, with more on the horizon.

Bhattacharyya has played a pivotal role in the firm's growth since joining the Board in January, working closely with the management team to advance Robertson Stephens' service offering and business development efforts. He will now manage the operational and growth strategy, both organic and inorganic, for the firm, while continuing to advance the firm's service offerings including its investment strategy, financial planning solutions and technology to better serve clients. Katz, as Chief Investment Officer, will continue to lead the firm's Investment Office in offering extensive traditional and alternative investment solutions for its clients.

"I'm excited to focus my energy on providing comprehensive investment solutions for our clients," Katz said. "Investing has always been my passion and working with our clients and advisors is how I can provide the greatest value to the firm. It is the right time for me to hand over the day-to-day management to my colleague Raj Bhattacharyya, who I am confident will lead Robertson Stephens and its clients to even greater success."

"We are extremely pleased that Raj has accepted the role of CEO of Robertson Stephens," said Gaurav Bhandari, Robertson Stephens' Board Chairman and the Managing Partner of Long Arc Capital. "His experience in leading some of the largest franchises in the financial services industry and his more recent entrepreneurial endeavors will prove invaluable as we continue to build Robertson Stephens into the preeminent wealth management firm." Bhandari added, "The Board would also like to express its deep appreciation to Stuart for his many contributions to Robertson Stephens and looks forward to continue working with him as CIO."

Bhattacharyya, who has over 27 years of financial services experience across trading and capital markets, spent 17 years at Deutsche Bank, most recently as the head of the Foreign Exchange franchise in the Americas and head of the Latin American Markets business, and previously as head of Capital Markets and Treasury Solutions in Western Europe and the head of Debt Capital Markets in North America. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs in quantitative research and Merrill Lynch in derivatives. Most recently, as the founder and CEO of YY Capital, Bhattacharyya has been an early-stage investor and advisor for financial technology companies looking to scale their businesses to the next level.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA) and Austin (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. Assets under management reported is as of August 31, 2020. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

