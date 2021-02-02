Robertson Stephens Further Expands Southwestern Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") further grows its presence in the Southwest by opening an office in Houston, Texas. Financial advisor, Christopher Knapp, joins as Managing Director and Principal, bringing over approximately $200 million in assets, and taking a leadership role in enhancing Robertson Stephens' commitment to ESG, impact and sustainable investing. Christopher will be joined by his colleagues Annelise Bovet, Gary Fitzgerald, Ron Lerner and Anne Robertson.

This addition brings Robertson Stephens' assets to approximately $1.9 billion as of January 2021. The firm now has 47 employees across nine locations in San Francisco (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Marin County (CA), Austin (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO) and Houston (TX).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit https://rscapital.com/what-we-do/

"Today, the investment opportunities we recommend to clients must demonstrate not only strong fundamentals, but also an ability to address the values and beliefs of our clients," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "Christopher's expertise in impact and sustainable investing will result in the broadening of our investment offerings to include an enhanced ESG framework and will align our capabilities to address an increasingly important dynamic for our clients. Moreover, this transaction expands Robertson Stephens' franchise into Houston, which combined with our growth into Austin last year, emphasizes our commitment to Texas and the Southwest, a key growth market for our firm."

Christopher previously served as Chief Executive Officer for Collaboration Capital, which he founded in 2016 with a specific mandate to deliver wealth advisor expertise predicated on ESG and impact principles. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Chilton Capital Management. He was also formerly associated with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

"Joining Robertson Stephens enables us to better support the individuals and multigenerational families we serve with complex and sophisticated wealth management and family office needs," said Christopher Knapp, now Managing Director and Principal at Robertson Stephens. "We are excited to bring our early and longstanding expertise in ESG and impact investing to a national leader in wealth management and offer the Firm's institutional quality investment strategies and comprehensive financial planning solutions through a leading digital platform."

Christopher is a stalwart believer in the importance of active community engagement and civic leadership on the part of corporate citizens. He is currently a board member at Houston Parks Board and has served in a leadership capacity in several other organizations including Honors College at the University of Houston, BridgeUp at Menninger, Hermann Park Conservancy, Memorial Park Conservancy, Peckerwood Garden Conservation Foundation, Workshop Houston, Stewardship Council of The Cultural Landscape Foundation, and Advisory Board of Breakthrough Houston.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA); Austin (TX); Seattle (WA); Denver (CO) and Houston (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

