Robertson Stephens Named Among USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens"), a national boutique wealth management firm that manages more than $5.4 billion in client assets, is proud to announce that it has been named to USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2024.

"For two consecutive years, we are proud to have earned a place on USA Today's list of Best Financial Advisory Firms. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment and relentless efforts in delivering exceptional and personalized wealth management solutions to our clients," affirmed Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "As the wealth management industry continues to evolve, the importance of partnering with a trusted registered investment advisor (RIA) that prioritizes the client's best interests becomes increasingly crucial. At Robertson Stephens, we firmly believe that our clients deserve financial peace of mind, and we are dedicated to delivering the best possible wealth solution tailored to their unique goals and needs."

According to USA Today, there were approximately 32,600 RIA firms at the end of 2022 that managed about $115 trillion in client assets. The USA TODAY and Statista ranking is based on the short and long-term growth of the companies' assets under management (AUM) and the number of recommendations they received from clients and peers. Only 500 firms made the list.

Ranked among the top 50 RIAs, Robertson Stephens has set itself apart through its institutional-quality investment management, comprehensive wealth planning, and innovative digital solutions. Robertson Stephens's commitment to providing the highest standard of service is further demonstrated by its most recent addition, in Westport, CT, bolstering its national presence and surpassing the $5 billion milestone in February of this year.

