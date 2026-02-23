Robinson Pharma Sponsors Santa Ana's Annual Tết Lunar New Year Festival

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Pharma, Inc., a leading Santa Ana–based nutraceutical manufacturer, proudly sponsored the City of Santa Ana's annual Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival, joining thousands of community members in celebrating culture, unity, and the beginning of the Lunar New Year at Centennial Park.

The vibrant community event brought families, local leaders, and businesses together for an afternoon of traditional performances, cultural showcases, music, food vendors, and interactive activities honoring Vietnamese and Asian heritage. The festival highlighted the rich cultural diversity that defines Santa Ana and Orange County.

Robinson Pharma has a significant physical and economic footprint in Santa Ana. The company operates multiple state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehouse facilities, comprising nine buildings in the city with more than 1 million square feet of combined space dedicated to production, packaging, and operations. In addition, Robinson Pharma directly employs hundreds of local residents as a major local employer in Santa Ana.

Robinson Pharma's sponsorship reflects its continued commitment to investing in local initiatives that strengthen community bonds and promote cultural awareness. As a global manufacturer rooted in Santa Ana, the company remains dedicated not only to innovation in health and wellness but also to meaningful community partnership.

By supporting cultural celebrations such as the Tết Festival, Robinson Pharma reinforces its role as a community-focused employer that values inclusion and the traditions that make Santa Ana a vibrant place to live and work.

For more information about Robinson Pharma, please contact [email protected] , visit robinsonpharma.com , or call 714-241-0235.

About Robinson Pharma

Founded in 1989, Robinson Pharma is a globally recognized leader in contract manufacturing for the nutraceutical industry. Known for its unparalleled capacity, competitive pricing, and quality standards, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of dietary supplements, including softgels, veggie softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on custom formulations and custom packaging, Robinson Pharma is one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers in the industry.

