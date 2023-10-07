RoboForex bags multiple accolades at the highly regarded Global Brands Magazine Awards

RoboForex was honored to take home the 'Best Copy Trading Platform' and 'Best Multi Asset Trading Platform' awards for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Global Brand Awards, a revered yearly occasion orchestrated by the Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the United Kingdom, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries, all the while ensuring that readers are abreast of pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Amidst this distinguished exhibition of accomplishment, RoboForex stands out in this impressive display of success by becoming a pioneer and going through an evaluation conducted by an external assessment agency. Global Brands Magazine conducted an intensive assessment that considered numerous factors, including RoboForex's innovative trading technologies, extensive asset selection, exceptional customer support, and regulatory compliance as well as its dedication to educating and empowering traders. RoboForex stands out among traders; its user-friendly interface and commitment to client satisfaction has made RoboForex worthy of Global Brands Magazine's recognition.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine , said, "We are delighted to recognize RoboForex for their extraordinary achievements in online trading. Receiving both the 'Best Copy Trading Platform' and 'Multi-Asset Trading Platform' awards this year from Global Brands Magazine speaks volumes of their commitment to innovation and excellence; their recent wins at this year's awards prove this point further."

They continue setting new industry standards; we look forward to watching RoboForex grow even more vital in future years.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company that delivers comprehensive brokerage services. The company provides traders in financial markets with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd operates under brokerage licence FSC 000138/437. View detailed information about the company's products and activities on the official website, roboforex.com.

RoboForex's proprietary CopyFX system has not only set industry standards but also redefined them. The recognition we have received highlights CopyFX's multifaceted capabilities: seamless integration with top-tier trading platforms, robust handling of high-volume transactions, unmatched security protocols, and exceptional network stability.

Beyond its technical merits, CopyFX adds a social dimension to trading. Whether you're an individual trader or a long-term RoboForex client, you can become a partner and guide newcomers to top trading strategies, earning a share of the trader's commission in return. The system's adaptable framework allows users to take on multiple roles — as a trader, investor, or partner — offering unprecedented opportunities to diversify trading approaches, engage with the community, and discover new revenue streams.

The 'Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform' award celebrates the sophisticated architecture of the R StocksTrader platform. This web-based terminal offers traders an unparalleled variety of asset classes, encompassing stocks, indices, oil, metals, currency pairs, and ETFs, altogether featuring over 12,000 distinct financial instruments for both trading and investment.

R StocksTrader is enriched by an array of advanced trading tools and a user-friendly interface. Additionally, it boasts a built-in strategy constructor, enabling traders to effortlessly design and deploy their own automated trading systems.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. The magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best and most esteemed online magazines globally. The magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the world's leading brands. These awards honour brands across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The aim is to showcase best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement while providing recognition and exposure for the winning brands. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony which will take place at The Athenee Hotel located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

