RoboMarkets expands trading opportunities with over 1,300 additional US stocks and ETFs

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets continues to enhance its platform, providing traders and investors with advanced tools, free real market data, and zero-commission trading on thousands of global instruments. Today, the platform offers over 8,000 stocks and ETFs from major exchanges worldwide, making it one of the most comprehensive environments for both beginners and experienced traders.

1,300 new US stocks and ETFs

Traders now have access to over 1,300 additional US instruments listed on NASDAQ and NYSE, covering key sectors.

Popular additions include:

Technology: Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP.nq), Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS.nq), Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA.nq)

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP.nq), Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS.nq), Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA.nq) Finance: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL.ny), BlackRock Income Trust Inc. (BKT.ny), Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP.ny)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL.ny), BlackRock Income Trust Inc. (BKT.ny), Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP.ny) Energy: PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. (PNRG.nq), Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT.nq), Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE.nq)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. (PNRG.nq), Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT.nq), Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE.nq) Healthcare & Biotechnology: Valneva SE (VALN.nq), Electromed Inc. (ELMD.ny)

Valneva SE (VALN.nq), Electromed Inc. (ELMD.ny) Diversified & Income Funds: AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV.ny), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ.ny)

With commission-free trading and real-time market data at no cost, RoboMarkets allows traders to explore the most liquid market in the world — the US — while diversifying their portfolios efficiently and transparently.

Enhanced TradingView integration

Enjoy wider chart coverage and improved analysis tools: TradingView charts now support EU, UK, and CH stocks, UCITS ETFs, and key US shares. This means you can track more markets, compare trends, and fine-tune your trading strategies — all within a familiar TradingView interface.

Renewed RoboBuilder: smart automation for every trader

New showcase design: intuitive interface for strategy selection, setup, and launch

Pick, customize, backtest, and launch — all in one place

Automated trading 24/5 via cloud — no PC required

AI-powered chatbot support

Now available in web, iOS, and Android apps, RoboMarkets' AI-powered Chatbot provides instant answers, personalized assistance, and jurisdiction-specific guidance, helping clients navigate trading and support topics faster than ever.

Other key platform improvements

RoboMarkets continues to refine its platform for a smoother, more efficient experience. Clients now benefit from:

With a markup as low as 0.15% above the market spread , RoboMarkets clients trade stocks and ETFs without additional execution fees, keeping total trading costs among the lowest in the market

, RoboMarkets clients trade stocks and ETFs without additional execution fees, keeping total trading costs among the lowest in the market Editable indicators on mobile charts for better on-the-go analysis

for better on-the-go analysis Clear order cost display in both web and mobile terminals

in both web and mobile terminals Improved search and filters , showing only active instruments and offering separate filters for Stocks and ETFs

, showing only active instruments and offering separate filters for Stocks and ETFs Faster issue reporting through the new Report a Bug option in the web terminal

"Our mission is to make global trading accessible, efficient, and intelligent," says Denis Kiselev, Chief Product Officer. "The expanded range of US stocks, enhanced TradingView tools, the AI-powered chatbot, and the new RoboBuilder automation system reflect our focus on giving traders freedom — to analyze, trade, and automate with ease."

More information at www.robomarkets.de/en .

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a registered trademark comprising:

RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH – a German broker that offers financial services exclusively to residents of EU/EEA countries, regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under registration no.10154068

– a German broker that offers financial services exclusively to residents of EU/EEA countries, regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under registration no.10154068 RoboMarkets Ltd – a European broker regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license no. 191/13. The Company provides professional traders with reliable access to multiple financial markets with competitive conditions

– a European broker regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license no. 191/13. The Company provides professional traders with reliable access to multiple financial markets with competitive conditions RM Investment Bank Ltd – an Asian investment bank regulated by the Labuan FSA under licence no. 210138BI

– an Asian investment bank regulated by the Labuan FSA under licence no. 210138BI RFund AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Ltd – a European Alternative Investment Fund regulated by CySEC under licence no. LPAIF118/2014 under licence no. LPAIF118/2014

