Roborock Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exclusive Sale

#1 robot vacuum brand globally announces rare deep discounts on its flagship products

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, is celebrating a decade of pioneering innovation on its 10th anniversary. To mark this milestone, the brand offers special discounts on select cutting-edge models, including its top-of-the-line S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Pro Ultra models.

As a token of appreciation to its loyal fans and a testament to Roborock's steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier home robotics solutions globally, consumers are invited to join in the celebration with these incredible discounts. On sale from August 29 to September 4, these deals are a unique opportunity for consumers to experience unparalleled performance at unmatched prices that you won't want to miss! Additional details on Roborock's 10th-anniversary sale include:

Q5 Pro (58% off)

Q5 Pro+ (53% off)

Q8 Max+ (49% off)

Roborock Qrevo Plus (33% off)

Roborock Flexi Lite (30% off)

And more!

These exclusive discounts will be available only on Roborock's official website. Please visit https://us.roborock.com/ to learn more.

A Decade of Innovation: Global Market Leadership with Smart Cleaning Technologies

Since its establishment in 2014, Roborock has been at the forefront of the robotic vacuum industry, distributing its products to over 170 countries and securing dominant market shares in 14 key regions worldwide. Roborock solidified its position as a global leader in 2023, capturing second place in the US and dominating markets such as the Nordic countries, Germany, and South Korea.

Roborock's journey to success began with developing a single LDS (laser distance sensor) chip, leading to the launch of the first commercially successful robot vacuum in 2017. This innovative device, featuring precise LDS laser ranging technology and advanced SLAM algorithms for autonomous cleaning, set new industry standards and marked Roborock's entry into the market.

With over $280 million invested in research and development, Roborock continually pushes boundaries in technology and innovation. Pioneering technologies such as Map Visualization, VibraRise Technology, and RockDock Ultra have revolutionized automated floor cleaning, enhancing user experiences with cutting-edge robotics. Roborock is also the first robot vacuum brand to secure Matter Certification and the gold standard in home security with TUV Rheinland Protected Privacy IoT Service certification.

Expanding its product portfolio to include handheld wireless vacuums, floor washers, and washer-dryers, Roborock remains committed to innovation. Supported by research centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, the company focuses on advancements in motors, LiDAR, mechanics, batteries, and AI.

Roborock's State-of-the-Art Smart Factory: Producing 700,000 Robot Vacuums Monthly

A testament to its commitment to quality, Roborock has established its factory to ensure stringent quality control measures with over 460 million yuan, which began operations in April 2023. Equipped with comprehensive automation and an intelligent management system, the factory boasts advanced systems like SAP, MES, WMS, and PLM.

Roborock's self-built factory plays a pivotal role in supporting its technological innovation. With seven test zones and 11 rooms evaluating hardware functions, along with 234 test stations simulating various floor materials and home layouts for comprehensive lifespan assessment, the factory upholds the highest product standards through rigorous quality assurance protocols.

"By establishing our own factory, we can prototype new products and flagship technologies, which are crucial for our innovation," commented Mr. Quan, Roborock President.

User-Centric Philosophy: The Driving Force Behind Roborock's Success

At the core of Roborock's success is its unwavering commitment to a user-centric philosophy. This approach focuses on addressing real-life pain points and delivering exceptional value.

"For ten years, our dedication to a user-centric approach has guided our vision and success. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to listening to our users, learning from their experiences, and evolving to meet their needs," Mr. Quan commented.

As Roborock looks to the future, it will continue to prioritize user experience, ensuring that every innovation and product enhances the lives of its customers. The company's dedication to technological excellence and user satisfaction will drive its journey forward, promising a future filled with more intelligent, cleaner homes.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

SOURCE Roborock