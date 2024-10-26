Roborock Expands to More Than 850 Best Buy Stores, Offers Exclusive Promotion on the Powerful S8 MaxV Ultra

Roborock Celebrates the Availability of Innovative Robot Vacuum with Limited-Time Offer

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, is expanding its presence into over 850 Best Buy stores across the United States. In honor of the news, Roborock is running an exclusive discount on the sleek, high-tech Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, available in Best Buy stores, on BestBuy.com and through the Best Buy App. Starting today, the top-of-the-line smart home cleaning solution will be available for only $1,099.99, offering an impressive $700 in savings off MSRP.

Featuring advanced corner-to-edge cleaning technology, enhanced RockDock® Ultra, Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition, and built-in intelligent voice assistant, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra sets a new standard of cleanliness.

"We're thrilled to share the cutting-edge Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with Best Buy shoppers to help them easily get a closer and deeper clean at home," said Quan Gang, President of Roborock. "Merging powerful cleaning and advanced intelligence, the S8 MaxV Ultra helps simplify customers' daily lives and give them some reprieve on their busiest days. As Roborock continues to advance as a leader in the smart home cleaning category, we remain committed to helping consumers get more valuable time back in their busy lives."

With advanced intelligence and superior obstacle avoidance, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra delivers a near-perfect cleaning experience. Unique to Roborock, the FlexiArm Design™ automatically extends the side brush when approaching corners and low areas below furniture, allowing the S8 MaxV Ultra to sweep up dirt from hard-to-reach spaces. The high suction power, all-rubber brush, and dual spinning mop pads combine to effortlessly remove debris, dirt, and stains from a variety of floor types. Featuring Matter Certification, voice controls, and connection to the intuitive Roborock app, the S8 MaxV Ultra provides next-level convenience.

Visit a participating Best Buy store, or shop online at BestBuy.com and the Best Buy App, to find the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra in white at the discounted price of $1,099.99 on Saturday, October 26. For more information on the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, please visit https://us.roborock.com/.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

