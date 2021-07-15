Roborock Introduces Intelligent Auto-Empty Dock to Simplify Summer Cleaning

"Our first Auto-Empty Dock is a continuation of the technology advances we made with the Roborock S7, our latest robot vacuum cleaner, to offer even more convenience and efficiency to our customers," said Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock. "With this dock, we've integrated some mindful designs, for example, algorithms that can adjust emptying based on the duration of your vacuuming run, to help our customers turn a regular chore into an occasional one."

The dock features two silos that pull the collection of dirt and dust through a multi-stage filtration system, before depositing it into an anti-bacterial dust bag.

Less Work, More Convenience

The auto-empty dock empties dust and debris through the robot vacuum's main brush, enabling it to pull out larger debris that would otherwise be left behind in the robot vacuum.

A large 3L dust bag holds up to eight weeks of dust[1].

Clean, Comfortably

The built-in multi-stage filtration system captures up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns to prevent dust leaks and keep your home fresher and cleaner.

An anti-bacterial dust bag self-seals when removed to prevent dust leaks, making this self-emptying unit an ideal product for allergy sufferers.

Smarter Design

Intelligent dust collection algorithms adjust emptying based on use, including the frequency, time of day and duration of the cleaning sessions to automatically empty at the best time for your household.

Roborock's iOS and Android apps offer a heightened level of control over the entire cleaning experience with the option to empty the dustbin remotely from anywhere.

An integrated cable management system keeps the 6ft-long power cord tidied away inside the dock for a neat appearance.

The base of the auto-empty dock is equipped with mini-brushes to sweep clean the charging electrodes on the robot vacuum, removing the need to clean them manually.

The next-generation Roborock Auto-Empty Dock is now available on Amazon for $299.99 MSRP in black and white. To learn more about the dock and the company's line up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com.

[1] Based on internal testing. Actual emptying intervals will depend on use habits and environmental factors.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com / .

