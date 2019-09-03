Roborock Launches S5 Max, the Next Generation in Robot Vacuuming & Mopping

"We know consumers today are looking for convenience. From meal delivery to cleaning, they seek options that come with the touch of a button," said Simon Wan, Roborock co-founder and vice president. "The voice-enabled S5 Max gives users a very comprehensive robotic cleaning experience, with vacuum and mop features that can be intuitively scheduled from the app, providing truly convenient and effortless home cleaning that can be done from anywhere."

Bringing Ease & Convenience to Mopping

Building upon Roborock's successful S5 model, the S5 Max is built with superior mopping technology. Key features include:

High-Capacity Water Tank: The S5 Max will hold enough water to mop a 700 sq. ft. apartment three times or a 2,000 sq. ft. home in one go.

The S5 Max will hold enough water to mop a 700 sq. ft. apartment three times or a 2,000 sq. ft. home in one go. Spring-Loaded Mop: Constant pressure on different floor surfaces for consistent mopping from start to finish.

Precision Water Management: Users can select the best amount of water to be used for mopping different rooms and floor types, ensuring an optimal mopping experience.

Total Water Shutoff: Water does not drip when the vacuum is docked, so the robot can remain filled up and ready for the next mop.

No Mop Zones: Virtual no-mop zones automatically activate when the mop pad is attached, allowing users to schedule cleanings without worrying about soaking the carpet.

Making Vacuuming & Mopping Intelligent

After intelligently mapping out the home layout, the S5 Max allows users to schedule cleaning for the different areas according to room sequence, select the desired water flow and suction level and to block off areas for both mopping and vacuuming.

High-Precision Laser Navigation: System scans the room at 300RPM, creating real-time maps of the home.

System scans the room at 300RPM, creating real-time maps of the home. Selective Room Cleaning: Schedule room cleaning at different times and days at different water flow and suction levels.

Cleans Where You Want It To: Place general no-go zones and virtual barriers where necessary, or direct the robot to clean specific spots and areas using the Roborock app.

Powerful Suction: Can pick up the toughest dirt as heavy as AA batteries, even with a full dustbin.

Intuitive Recharging: When cleaning larger spaces, the S5 Max will calculate how much space remains to be cleaned and returns to the dock to top up enough power to finish, rather than needing to fully recharge each time.

Eliminating Common Cleaning Frustrations

Household chores are a necessary evil - no one loves to vacuum, and definitely, no one likes to mop. But rather than ignoring these chores, the Roborock S5 Max provides an easy way to give users time back and begin cleaning every day.

Voice Controls: Use voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Home to start and stop the device.

Use voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Home to start and stop the device. Adapts to Your Home: Able to climb across thresholds of up to 2cm in height and automatically switches to maximum power when cleaning carpet, without ever needing your intervention.

Easy Maintenance: A quick-release main brush, mop mount, water tank and dustbin make maintaining the robot easy and fast.

The Roborock S5 Max will be showcased at IFA in Berlin at Hall 25, booth #103 on September 6-11, 2019 and will be available for $599 MSRP in the United States later this year. Please visit https://en.roborock.com/pages/roborock-s5-max for more information.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in advanced home robotics with an emphasis on precision navigation. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, and the UK. For more information visit https://www.roborock.com/.

SOURCE Roborock

