Robotic Paint Booth Market size to increase by USD 1.22 billion during 2022-2027, Growing focus on safeguarding the health of industrial workers to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic paint booth market size is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Paint booths and Paint robots), End-user (Automotive and Non-automotive), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing emphasis on reducing paint wastage and improving resource utilization drives the robotic paint booth market. There is an increasing adoption of robotic pain booths to address such concerns across several industries. The systems ensure even and controlled coating, reducing overspray and ensuring that each product receives the exact amount of paint required. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Paint Booth Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the robotic paint booth market: ABB Ltd., Arnold Machine Inc., b m Surface Systems GmbH, Blowtherm USA , Durr AG, Eisenmann GmbH, FANUC Corp., GIFFIN Inc., Graco Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG , MEXX Engineering Pty Ltd., Nordson Corp., SAIMA MECCANICA Spa, Spray Technics, Staubli International AG, SYMACH srl, Taikisha Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Junair Spraybooths Ltd.

Market to observe 5.24% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increased adoption of environment-friendly robotic paint booths is an emerging robotic paint booth market trend.

is an emerging robotic paint booth market trend. Prominent market vendors such as Durr have developed the Eco+ line of robotic paint booths.

Furthermore, there is an increasing application of this robotic paint booth across all domains from pre-treatment, techniques.

Challenge

The lack of skilled workers challenges the growth of the robotic paint booth market.

challenges the growth of the robotic paint booth market. The shortage is an impact of critical impediments to the industry's growth and efficiency.

Furthermore, there is a lack of technicians who can effectively program, control, and troubleshoot these advanced machines, which has become a significant challenge for companies to find qualified individuals with the needed technical expertise.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

By product, the paint booths segment is significant during the forecast period. Paint booth systems, paint exhaust systems, or spray-painting booths are fully automated and have the ability to handle a broad range of products from small metal components to big aircraft and spaceships. In India, the Factories Act 1948 states the health measures and safety provisions that factories need to have in place, such as adequate ventilation in industrial facilities, which results in an increasing focus by several OEMs on deploying robotic paint booths to perform painting operations in industrial facilities. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample

Related Reports:

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,701 million accelerating at a CAGR of 17.62% between 2023 and 2027.

The robotic lawn mower market is estimated to grow by USD 1069.21 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 15.73%.

Robotic Paint Booth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Arnold Machine Inc., b m surface systems GmbH, Blowtherm USA, Durr AG, Eisenmann GmbH, FANUC Corp., GIFFIN Inc., Graco Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, MEXX Engineering Pty Ltd., Nordson Corp., SAIMA MECCANICA Spa, Spray Technics, Staubli International AG, SYMACH srl, Taikisha Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Junair Spraybooths Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

