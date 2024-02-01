Robotics Leader Chang Robotics Unveils Dynamic Development Plans for 2024

News provided by

Chang Industrial

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

-Leading provider of disruptive automation reflects on 2023 achievements while predicting 25-40% increase in net revenues for 2024-

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extraordinary year of company and industry achievements, collaborative robotics and automation leader Chang Robotics (a DBA of Chang Industrial) today unveiled plans to propel its clients' initiatives to even higher levels of achievement in 2024. Engineering projects underway impact the innovation pipelines of Fortune 500 clients while achieving sustainability initiatives for government clients. The State of Florida, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors are focus areas. Expansion throughout North America led to the opening of Chang Industrial's IP Studio in Evanston, Illinois just north of Chicago in June 2023.

In 2023, Chang Industrial made great strides in human-focused robotic solutions to support efficiency and care in the hospital industry. The company also created new levels of automation for vastly greater efficiency in supply chain, manufacturing, and fulfillment implementations. In Jacksonville, FL, the company has partnered with regional and federal governing officials to fully automate the city's mass transit. In Illinois, the company partnered with Northwestern University's innovation engine, INVO, to develop patents and commercialize new technologies.

During the past year Matthew A. Chang, founder and principal, worked with Northeast Florida leadership and others to create the Jacksonville Venture Competition (JVC), with the goal of building a world-class startup ecosystem in Jacksonville. The inaugural JVC event in 2023 was a resounding success that has been broadly covered by regional press. The 2024 event on March 12-13 will spawn additional partnerships with the Jacksonville Business Journal, Jacksonville University, Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Franchise, Haskell's Dysruptek, Silicon Valley Bank, Bootleg Advisors and others as a template for similar programs in other regions in 2025 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to expand our client base and partnerships in 2024 in ways that will continue to push the boundaries of traditional engineering," said Chang. "We will continue to collaborate with Fortune 500 companies, state, and local authorities to innovate new solutions that impact communities and industries for clients of all sizes."

Added President and Partner Kate McAfoose, "In 2023, we significantly expanded our reach with major hubs in Jacksonville Beach, Chicagoland, and Denver. We will continue to emphasize LEAN principles, virtual resourcing and transparency in our service delivery, focused on autonomous systems and data-driven and engineering solutions."

"Transparency means we commit to open and straightforward contracts, clear and frequent client communication" McAfoose continued. "We are fully sincere when we state that our highest interest—and, in fact, our only interest--is in the success of our clients' strategies and business."

In 2024, Chang Industrial will take further steps in the evolution of manufacturing that will help to ease and eliminate the host of supply chain issues that create barriers to continuous operation and growth, the executives said. The coming year will also see further commercialization of patented technologies. For example, collaborative robotics will continue to progress in implementations that pair robotic mechanisms with their human counterparts to aid in heavy lifting, in sorting and accuracy functions, and to manage repetitive tasks. These developments will expand to additional industries and purposes beyond manufacturing and fulfillment. We will see further advances of collaborative automation for food preparation, factory operations, and high-touch health and personal services care.

"As our client and employee rosters grow, we vow to maintain our culture of service, of putting people first. Our spiritual foundation and desire to make a positive impact in the world and communities we live in have resulted in thousands of service hours and extensive financial resources donated to charities, ministries, and not-for-profits in 2023" Chang concluded.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics (a DBA of Chang Industrial) is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Chang Robotics seeks to revolutionize supply chain automation and improve workforce productivity through human-focused robotic implementations and autonomous systems. We create future-facing technology road maps that help companies of all sizes to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Robotics has received numerous awards and experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader by IE Magazine in 2022. For more information, visit ChangRobotics.ai  and follow Chang Industrial on LinkedIn

#CollaborativeRobotics #SupplyChainAutomation #AutonomousSystems #AdvancedManufacturing #DisruptiveAutomation

SOURCE Chang Industrial

Also from this source

Kodiak Technologies and Roush combine capabilities to power the next generation of Industrial Snow Blowers

Kodiak Technologies and Roush combine capabilities to power the next generation of Industrial Snow Blowers

Kodiak Technologies is leveraging Roush's suite of mobility services – including design, engineering, prototyping, and testing to power Kodiak's next ...
Chang Industrial and wheel.me partner to introduce "Autonomous Anything"

Chang Industrial and wheel.me partner to introduce "Autonomous Anything"

Chang Industrial is proud to announce its partnership with wheel.me, to pursue "Autonomous Anything". wheel.me's autonomous robotic technology can be ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.