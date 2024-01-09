RoboUP Unveils the Future at CES 2024: Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower, User-Driven Advancements, and a Sustainable Vision

RoboUP

09 Jan, 2024, 10:10 ET

  • Rhino 1 Robot Mower Launch at CES: All-Terrain without Boundaries
  • RoboUP's New Website Launch: Your One-Stop Hub for Insight, Interaction, Shopping and Customer Service
  • User-Friendly Communities: Ready for Exciting Contests and Prizes

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a pioneer in the service robot industry, is proud to announce its latest innovation at CES 2024, the Rhino 1 All-Terrain Robot Mower. Rooted in the caregiver archetype, RoboUP's mission is to revolutionize how people care for their living spaces, embodying thoughtfulness, empathy, and compassion with their solutions.

Rhino 1 Robot Mower: All-Terrain without Boundaries

RoboUP is thrilled to present Rhino 1 robot mower, the embodiment of superior off-road performance. With its robust car-like AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system, Rhino 1 can navigate steep slopes and conquer rough landscapes with precision steering. Their upgraded C-PASS system is revolutionary as it ensures unmatched mowing performance, with a robust engine and dual cutting disc for faster speed and efficient coverage. Also known for being boundary wire-free which makes it easy for set-up and installation.

User Driven: Evolution from TM01 Robot Mower to Rhino 1

In 2023, RoboUP introduced the TM01 in Europe, sparking a journey of user engagement. Feedback from users, media, and creators became the foundation for improvements, shaping the latest innovation, the Rhino 1. Dedicated to building strong connections with users and professionals, RoboUP ensures products evolve to meet ever-changing needs.

RoboUP's New Website Launch: Your One-Stop Hub for Insight, Interaction, Shopping and Customer Service

Embark on a journey into the heart of RoboUP's world with our brand-new website, the ultimate destination for those eager to delve into the world of RoboUP, explore the service robot industry, and connect with like-minded individuals. Immerse yourself in the complete service experience, from insightful consultations to effortless purchases and dedicated after-sales support.

User-Friendly Communities

RoboUP values customer input and fosters a space for user interaction. Explore engaging activities, from the Garden Photo Contest to the Product Photo Contest, Giveaway events, and entertaining Live Streams.

Towards a More Sustainable Future

RoboUP's vision extends beyond efficiency, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 3 and SDG 15. The RoboUP robot mowers promote clean, chemical-free lawn care, contributing to healthier communities and biodiversity preservation.

For more information, visit https://www.iroboup.com/ 

RoboUP CES Booth Information:

Booth: 1301, Westgate
Las Vegas Convention Center, USA
9th -12th of Jan. 2024

SOURCE RoboUP

