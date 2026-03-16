ROBOZE Launches ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED MISSION READY for Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing

New industrial platform enables repeatable production of high-performance polymer and composite parts for mission-critical applications

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROBOZE, a manufacturing technology company developing advanced production platforms for mission-critical industries, today announced the launch of ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED MISSION READY (MR) — a new industrial additive manufacturing platform designed to produce high-performance polymer and composite parts for aerospace and defense applications where reliability, repeatability and operational readiness are essential.

As global operations grow more complex and supply chains face increasing disruption, the ability to manufacture critical components quickly and predictably has become a strategic capability. ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED MISSION READY was developed to help aerospace and defense organizations produce advanced parts on demand while maintaining consistent performance in the most demanding operational environments.

"In today's geopolitical and industrial landscape, technological sovereignty and supply-chain resilience are mission-critical capabilities," said Alessio Lorusso, founder & CEO of ROBOZE. "ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED MISSION READY enables aerospace and defense organizations to produce advanced components on demand — strengthening operational readiness while reducing dependence on traditional, fragile supply chains."

The system is designed to produce components using high-performance polymers and advanced composites increasingly used across aerospace and defense platforms to reduce weight, improve durability and replace traditionally machined metal parts. The product is optimized for industry standard materials such as SABIC's ULTEM AM9085F resin for cabin interior applications, as well as advanced carbon fiber reinforced materials like ROBOZE's Carbon PEEK for metal replacement and corrosive environments.

Built on more than a decade of engineering refinement, this platform advances the mechanical precision, thermal stability and advanced programmable logic control (PLC) architecture that define ROBOZE systems. A key innovation is its integrated material conditioning architecture, designed to protect sensitive materials throughout the manufacturing process.

Moisture controlling is critical when working with advanced polymers, as even small variations can affect mechanical performance and part reliability. By integrating material conditioning directly into the platform, ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED MISSION READY simplifies production workflows while delivering the process control required for aerospace and defense manufacturing.

The platform enables a wide range of advanced applications, including high-temperature aerospace ducting, naval and defense structural components, and lightweight parts designed to replace traditionally machined metal components.

For ROBOZE, the launch reflects a broader shift across the aerospace and defense sectors as organizations seek greater supply-chain resilience, faster access to critical components and greater manufacturing independence. Additive manufacturing is rapidly becoming a strategic capability for mission-critical systems.

"As an industry, aerospace and defense constantly push the boundaries of innovation," said Scott Sevcik, executive vice president of aerospace & defense at ROBOZE. "But delivering value to the operator in the field requires meeting the highest standards and performing under extreme conditions. ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED MISSION READY was engineered to deliver the repeatability, material control and reliability required to meet the stringent qualification requirements and perform at the highest levels."

About ROBOZE

ROBOZE is a manufacturing technology company developing advanced production platforms for mission-critical industries. By combining proprietary hardware, materials science, software and embedded Physical AI, ROBOZE enables the distributed production of high-performance components for aerospace, defense, energy and transportation. Through its global Smart Factory network, ROBOZE provides certified, repeatable manufacturing solutions where performance, reliability and supply chain resilience are essential.

For more information, visit www.roboze.com.

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SOURCE Roboze