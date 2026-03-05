Roboze Secures Investment from Rule 1 Ventures to Accelerate AI-Driven Distributed Manufacturing for Defense and Critical Infrastructure

Funding supports expansion of Roboze's advanced manufacturing platform combining Physical AI, materials science and additive manufacturing systems across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboze, a manufacturing technology company developing advanced production platforms for mission-critical industries, today announced an investment from Rule 1 Ventures, a U.S. venture capital firm focused on defense and national security technologies. The investment will support Roboze's expansion of distributed manufacturing infrastructure, enabling governments and industrial operators to produce critical components closer to the point of need.

Roboze's platform integrates high-performance additive manufacturing hardware, proprietary materials science, software-driven process intelligence and embedded Physical AI to deliver reliable production of complex parts for aerospace, defense, energy and other strategic sectors.

"We are proud to welcome Rule 1 Ventures and this exceptional group of investors to Roboze," said Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO of Roboze. "Modern industrial resilience requires more than machines — it requires a complete manufacturing platform that combines hardware, materials science and intelligent software. Our mission is to build the infrastructure that allows critical industries to produce advanced components wherever they are needed."

Rule 1 Ventures is led by national security leaders including James A. Winnefeld Jr., a retired four-star admiral and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Todd Ehrlich, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and defense entrepreneur. The firm invests in technologies designed to strengthen operational readiness and industrial capacity.

"Future readiness depends not only on advanced systems but also on the ability to sustain and produce them," said James Winnefeld, partner at Rule 1 Ventures. "Roboze is building industrial capability that will become increasingly critical to national security."

Broad Institutional Support

The funding round also includes participation from investors with experience across defense, government affairs and global industrial markets, including Privcorp Ventures; Heather Podesta, founder and CEO of Invariant LLC; Gary Ang, former Temasek operating partner and Singaporean Air Force official; Tholus Capital; and the Ferrari Family Office. Existing Roboze shareholders also participated in the round, including Federico Faggin, inventor of the microprocessor, and Rialto Venture Capital.

Building the Next Generation of Industrial Infrastructure

Global supply chains for defense, energy and critical infrastructure are increasingly challenged by long lead times, fragile logistics and limited production flexibility. Roboze's technology platform is designed to address these challenges by enabling localized, on-demand production of mission-critical components through an integrated stack that combines:

Advanced additive manufacturing hardware

High-performance polymer and composite materials

AI-driven process intelligence

Digital manufacturing software

Distributed Smart Factory infrastructure

This approach allows industrial operators to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities while accelerating the production of complex components traditionally dependent on long and centralized manufacturing processes.

Global Expansion

The new investment will support Roboze's continued expansion across operational hubs in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, enabling the deployment of distributed manufacturing capabilities for governments, defense contractors and strategic industrial sectors.

About Roboze

Roboze is a manufacturing technology company developing advanced production platforms for mission-critical industries. By combining proprietary hardware, materials science, software and embedded Physical AI, Roboze enables the distributed production of high-performance components for aerospace, defense, energy and transportation. Through its global Smart Factory network, Roboze provides certified, repeatable manufacturing solutions where performance, reliability and supply chain resilience are essential.

For more information, visit www.roboze.com.

About Rule 1 Ventures

Rule 1 Ventures is a U.S.-based venture capital firm investing in defense and national security technologies that strengthen operational capability and industrial resilience.

