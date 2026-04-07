ROBOZE Partners with Poly Precision Technology to Accelerate Distributed Manufacturing in Industrial Sectors

The strategic partnership will bolster advanced manufacturing capacity across the U.S.

HOUSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROBOZE, a global leader in high-performance polymer and composite additive manufacturing, today announced that Poly Precision Technology (PPT), a Houston-based manufacturing specialist, has joined its global ROBOZE Advanced Manufacturing (RAM) network, a distributed production ecosystem that connects qualified manufacturing partners through shared technologies, certified materials and standardized digital workflows.

This partnership expands certified, high-performance production capabilities across the United States, allowing customers in the energy and industrial sectors to access advanced manufacturing solutions closer to the point of use. The result is reduced lead times and improved supply chain resilience.

Based in Houston, a leading hub for advanced industries, PPT brings strong expertise in precision manufacturing. By integrating ROBOZE's additive manufacturing technologies, advanced materials and digital production workflows, PPT will deliver high-performance components designed to replace metal in demanding applications. These include functional end-use parts, on-demand spare parts and components for harsh environments where high-temperature resistance, chemical resistance and mechanical strength are critical.

"Bringing Poly Precision Technology into our network of specialized manufacturers is a strategic step in expanding our distributed manufacturing capabilities across the country," said Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO at ROBOZE. "Their expertise and strong presence in the U.S. market enable us to better support industrial operators with production-grade additive manufacturing solutions, accelerating adoption in applications where performance, reliability and supply chain resilience are critical."

Through this partnership, PPT will leverage ROBOZE's integrated ecosystem, including advanced additive manufacturing systems, certified materials and digital production standards, to support key applications such as on-demand spare parts, tooling and end-use components for challenging operational environments.

"Poly Precision Technology is proud to be recognized as a Preferred Partner of ROBOZE," said Shane Maloney, president and CEO of PPT. "This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to delivering production-grade additive manufacturing using high performance engineered polymers for industries where precision, quality, reliability and repeatability are critical. By operating within the ROBOZE Advanced Manufacturing ecosystem, PPT enables customers across industrial markets to access certified materials and mission-ready production closer to the point of use."

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing distributed manufacturing, enhancing supply chain agility and delivering certified, high-performance components for industries where reliability and performance are essential.

About ROBOZE

ROBOZE is a manufacturing technology company developing advanced production platforms for mission-critical industries. By combining proprietary hardware, materials science, software and embedded Physical AI, ROBOZE enables the distributed production of high-performance components for aerospace, defense, energy and transportation. Through its global Smart Factory network, ROBOZE provides certified, repeatable manufacturing solutions where performance, reliability and supply chain resilience are essential.

About Poly Precision Technology

Poly Precision Technology is a Houston-based manufacturing company specializing in precision-engineered components for the energy sector. With a focus on quality, reliability and innovation, PPT supports customers with advanced solutions designed for demanding industrial applications.

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SOURCE Roboze