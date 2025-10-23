RoC® Skincare Announces National Launch of Derm Correxion® Lip Volumizer with Bethenny Frankel

Frankel Reveals Her Clinically Proven, Non-Invasive Secret to Fuller Lips

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, a leader in clinically proven skincare, today announced the national launch of its Derm Correxion® Lip Volumizer. The announcement serves as the reveal for a new marketing campaign with entrepreneur and television personality Bethenny Frankel.

Developed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons, the Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer is a non-invasive alternative to in-office procedures. This formula contains a potent blend of Hyaluronic Acid to visibly plump lips in 3 minutes and a Pro-Collagen Peptide to boost lip volume over time. Clinical results show that in just three minutes, 90% of users saw fuller, plumper lips. After four weeks, users experienced a 2x improvement in visible lip volume.

At the heart of the campaign is the brand's partnership with Bethenny Frankel. Leveraging her famously candid and trusted voice, Frankel generated suspense with a social media teaser that fueled speculation about a "transformation". Today's reveal confirms that the secret to her fuller-looking lips isn't an in-office procedure, but the powerful at-home treatment from RoC.

"Everyone knows I don't sugarcoat anything," adds Frankel. "If I love something, it's because it actually works. I love the look of a plump, full lip - that's why I'm obsessed with RoC's Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer. It's a solid alternative to lip filler. Within minutes, my lips look fuller, smoother, and more hydrated. I've trusted RoC for years because their products always deliver, and this one's no exception."

"As we bring the Lip Volumizer to consumers nationwide, we wanted to work with a longstanding partner who could speak to its efficacy in a truly authentic way," said Hillary Hutcheson, Chief Marketing Officer at RoC Skincare. "Bethenny's 'tell-it-like-it-is' approach perfectly aligns with our brand's commitment to delivering real, clinically proven results that consumers can trust. This product offers a powerful, non-invasive solution for those who want volume and hydration without injections, and we are thrilled to have Bethenny share that story."

To celebrate the national launch, the brand will bring the product's transformative power to life with an immersive '3-Minute Clinic' pop-up in Beverly Hills on October 23, 2025. The immersive event will mirror traditional cosmetic and medical spa culture, offering guests a first-hand experience of the product's instant results in a futuristic, content-first setting. The event will expand globally with a similar activation in London this November.

The RoC Skincare Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer is now available at major retailers nationwide and online at rocskincare.com for $29.99.

RoC Skincare has been revolutionizing skincare science since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. RoC has continued to build on its legacy as a brand of firsts, launching the first broad-spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin, and the first brand to discover the method for stabilizing Retinol. Collaborating closely with Dermatologists, RoC scientists have spent over 67 years garnering a deep understanding of skin physiology at the cellular level. Today, RoC is at the forefront of dermatological innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology to achieve over 35 patented breakthroughs in Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Pro Collagen Amino Acids. With over 250 clinical studies, every RoC formula undergoes rigorous clinical testing to prove its high efficacy without any compromises on safety. RoC is 100% hypoallergenic, 100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved, and always clinically proven.

