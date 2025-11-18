RoC® Skincare Launches New Advanced Hydration+ Water Cream Exclusively Developed for Costco Members

Offering 100 hours of proven hydration, the launch marks the brand's continued commitment to delivering high-performance, value-driven skincare to retail customers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, a leader in clinically proven skincare, is expanding its club retail presence with the launch of its first-ever everyday exclusive product developed for Costco: Advanced Hydration+ Water Cream. Available now in all U.S. Costco warehouses, this breakthrough formula provides consumers with an innovation developed with dermatologists that delivers lasting hydration and visibly fills lines, all at the exceptional value Costco members expect.

This launch marks the latest milestone in RoC's successful 20+ year partnership with Costco, underscoring the deep loyalty members show for the brand's dermatologist-recommended formulas.

The new Hydration+ Water Cream is a lightweight gel-moisturizer that provides an intense skin revival. It was specifically formulated to address key signs of aging driven by moisture loss, which occurs as the skin's natural Hyaluronic Acid production and cell turnover slow with age. To combat this, the patent pending formula containing seven forms of Hyaluronic Acid and Pro-Collagen Amino Acids delivers up to 100 hours of hydration—the strongest hydration claim for a RoC product to date. Backed by over 65 years of skincare research, the moisturizer reduces the symptoms of dry skin in just one day and visibly refills lines in four weeks.

"At the heart of this product is a shared commitment between RoC and Costco to earn consumer trust and make clinically proven skincare more accessible," said Brian King, Chief Customer Officer at RoC Skincare. "We've seen a clear demand from Costco members for premium, ingredient-focused skincare that truly delivers on its promises. We are thrilled to be the partner to develop this exclusive, evidence-based, clinically proven formula specifically to meet that need for the Costco shopper."

RoC's legacy of scientific validation and Costco's renowned item selection and curation process that prioritizes the highest quality for its members both align to deliver high-performance products at an unparalleled value. The Hydration+ Water Cream will be available in-club at Costco locations nationwide and online at Costco.com. The exclusive offering includes a two-pack of 1.7 oz jars for $29.99.

About RoC Skincare: RoC Skincare has been revolutionizing skincare science since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. RoC has continued to build on its legacy as a brand of firsts, launching the first broad-spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin, and the first brand to discover the method for stabilizing Retinol. Collaborating closely with Dermatologists, RoC scientists have spent over 67 years garnering a deep understanding of skin physiology at the cellular level. Today, RoC is at the forefront of dermatological innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology to achieve over 35 patented breakthroughs in Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Pro Collagen Amino Acids. With over 250 clinical studies, every RoC formula undergoes rigorous clinical testing to prove its high efficacy without any compromises on safety. RoC is 100% hypoallergenic,100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved, and always clinically proven.

