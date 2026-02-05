RoC® Skincare Bridges the Professional-to-Home Gap with New Line Smoothing 2-Step Peel Pads

93% of Users Agree They Would Skip a Professional Peel for This Non-Invasive Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, a pioneer in dermatologist-recommend, clinically-proven innovation for over 65 years, announces the launch of its latest development: Retinol Correxion® Line Smoothing 2-Step Peel Pads. Inspired by professional in-office peels and developed with dermatologists, this advanced two-step system provides a non-invasive solution to gently exfoliate and renew the skin without downtime.

The pads target five critical signs of aging—lines and wrinkles, dullness, rough texture, blemishes, and enlarged pores—delivering a visible transformation in just seven uses. By isolating the exfoliating acids and the retinol into two distinct, sequential steps, the system maximizes efficacy while remaining suitable for sensitive skin.

"For decades, RoC has been at the forefront of stabilizing potent ingredients to ensure they deliver maximum results without compromise," says Art Pellegrino, Chief Scientific Officer at RoC Skincare. "By controlling the environment of each step, we've engineered a single ritual that delivers high-potency resurfacing while ensuring the skin is perfectly prepped for the maximum benefits of our Patented Clinical Retinol."

Step one is powered by a high-performance blend of five exfoliating acids: Glycolic, Lactic, Mandelic, Phytic, and Gluconolactone, combined with hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, and gently removes dull cells to reveal immediate luminosity and a smoother canvas.

Step two is formulated with RoC's Patented Clinical Retinol, which is proven to be seven times more powerful than traditional retinol, and Ectoin, a soothing ingredient that maintains hydration and calms the skin post-exfoliation, prepping the skin for delivery of retinol.

"Patients are increasingly looking for ways to maintain their professional results at home without complicated, alternating routines," says Dr. Melissa Levin, Board-Certified Dermatologist and RoC Advisory Board Member. "The sequential application of Step 1 and Step 2 ensures the skin's barrier is supported while undergoing intense renewal, providing a dermatologist-backed option for visible improvement within days."

Reinforcing RoC's commitment to clinical proof, the Line Smoothing 2-Step Peel Pads have demonstrated significant visible improvement in skin quality testing. 90% of users saw a reduction in five visible signs of aging after just one use, and by the seventh use, 93% agreed their skin looked as if they'd had a professional facial.

The 2-Step Peel Pads will be available exclusively at Target and Ulta Beauty starting February 2026. The product will expand to most national retailers in Fall 2026.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC Skincare has been revolutionizing skincare science since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. RoC has continued to build on its legacy as a brand of firsts, launching the first broad-spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin, and the first brand to discover the method for stabilizing Retinol. Collaborating closely with Dermatologists, RoC scientists have spent over 67 years garnering a deep understanding of skin physiology at the cellular level. Today, RoC is at the forefront of dermatological innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology to achieve over 35 patented breakthroughs in Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Pro Collagen Amino Acids. With over 250 clinical studies, every RoC formula undergoes rigorous clinical testing to prove its high efficacy without any compromises on safety. RoC is 100% hypoallergenic,100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved, and always clinically proven.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RoC Skincare