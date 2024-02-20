RoC® Skincare Launches 3-in-1 Derm Correxion® Firming Serum Stick to Lift, Tighten and Smooth the Skin

RoC® Skincare, the founder of stabilized retinol, introduces a formula created with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to target skin laxity in a new stick format that evenly massages for powerful results.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, the leading clinically-proven skincare brand with more than 65 years of medical professional collaboration, today announces the newest addition to their Derm Correxion® line, the Firming Serum Stick. In partnership with both plastic surgeons & dermatologists, RoC Skincare designed the Derm Correxion Firming Serum Stick to lift, tighten and smooth skin instantly and over time. The retinol-based formula, in an innovative and easy-to-apply stick format, glides on clear and evenly massages into the face, neck, chest, and hands.

Research has shown that the skin begins to lose elasticity and volume as early as your late 30s due to a decrease in Collagen and Elastin, and consumers are looking for solutions to combat this. In fact, since 2019, in-office procedures that offer noninvasive skin tightening have increased by 22%.1

"As we continue to see the clear consumer desire to lift, firm and tighten skin, we understand that many people are searching for options that are non-invasive, or that work as a complement to in-office procedures," says SVP of Research & Development at RoC Skincare, Art Pellegrino. "These insights led us and our Advisory Board of Dermatologists and Plastic Surgeons to formulate a highly effective product targeting these skin concerns. The fast-absorbing formula leverages RoC's extensive knowledge of retinol delivery to support collagen and elastin while a breakthrough new ingredient, THPE, tightens and contours. THPE and retinol complement each other, working synergistically to provide better firming, tightening, and smoothing benefits than either ingredient individually."

Firming THPE, whose efficacy is clinically proven and was published at the American Academy of Dermatology, lifts, significantly improves facial contours, and increases skin's firmness by 1.9 times, while slow-release Pure RoC Retinol continually boosts elasticity and reduces lines and wrinkles. Added antioxidants and squalene protect and hydrate the skin.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, RoC Skincare Advisory Board Member and Board-Certified Dermatologist, adds "THPE is a novel compound that can improve the skin's firmness after just one application, and even more with continued use. It works by visibly shrinking cells on the surface of the skin to improve facial contours and reduce skin laxity."

Every RoC Skincare product is clinically proven, including the Firming Serum Stick. In RoC's clinical study, the product was shown to instantly smooth and hydrate skin; in just one week, 94% of users had visibly reduced lines and in four weeks, 94% of users reported visible firmer skin.

The Firming Serum Stick is available now at Ulta and RoC.com for $38.99, and available at Target starting February 25. To learn more, follow @RoCSkincare on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC has been revolutionizing skincare since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. This was the first of many collaborations with dermatologists to provide them with safe and effective products for their patients. For more than 60 years, that has been the foundational philosophy at RoC, inspiring a history of firsts: The first broad spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin and the first to discover a method for stabilizing Retinol. By combining Retinol with antioxidants and using innovative packaging, RoC made it possible to deliver Retinol's skin-smoothing benefits safely and effectively for daily use. Today, Retinol is still one of the greatest discoveries in the history of skincare. RoC is proud of its continued brand commitments to not retouch imagery, in an effort to portray realistic depictions of skin at various stages of life, and to require influencer partners to agree that in RoC content, they will not use skin altering filters or other editing techniques that promote unrealistic beauty standards.

