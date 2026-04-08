RoC® Skincare Unites Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan to Reverse the Clock by 10 Years in Iconic Reunion Campaign

As Sonja and Ramona prepare to step back into the spotlight together for the first time in nearly a decade, Bethenny leads them on a journey to Paris to prepare for their highly anticipated fall reunion. RoC reframes this high-stakes moment as a real-life test of skin age, providing much-needed confidence in a situation usually driven by anxiety. In the laboratories of Paris, the icons undergo a science-led reset, using RoC's patented technology and clinical-grade VISIA scans to reveal how they regained control over their skin's appearance and restored their confidence in preparation for the high-definition cameras.

"As a brand born in a French pharmacy, it was a true joy for me to welcome Bethenny, Ramona, and Sonja in Paris to the very place where it all began. Bringing these iconic American TV personalities to the birthplace of RoC represents a celebration of our French heritage meeting American glamour," adds Marie Renault, CMO of RoC Skincare.

"These women are no strangers to the spotlight, but coming back after a hiatus means facing an audience that expects you to look exactly the same as day one. That's why I brought the girls in for a proper skin rest," said Bethenny Frankel. "RoC is the real deal, but I needed the clinical proof before I got behind the new Rich Cream. We're here to look like our best selves right now, and it delivered a full reset."

Clinical studies show that RoC's Retinol Correxion Rich Cream visibly reduces skin age by up to ten years, delivering high-performance results without the irritation. The formula also showed a visible improvement in firmness for 96% of users in just one week. In a 12-week clinical study, 100% of participants saw a visible reduction in deep wrinkles, while the addition of repairing Bio-Ceramides and Calcium provides up to 100 hours of continuous hydration for a smoother, more resilient complexion.

"At RoC, we are committed to providing derm-developed products with clinical proof that bring confidence and control to every stage of life," said Britni Rosato, VP of Marketing at RoC Skincare. "Reunions are the ultimate test of time, and we wanted to show our community that while chronological age is a static number, skin age can be reversed. Partnering with Bethenny, Ramona, and Sonja allows us to tell that story in an authentic, relatable way, bridging the gap between high-performance science and the real-life skin challenges women face when the world is watching."

The content will roll out across digital and social platforms starting today, including a cinematic "Skin Age Showdown" short film and a series of candid social clips featuring the trio. For fans who have spent years calling for these three icons to return to the screen together, RoC delivers a long-awaited reunion that nostalgically captures their signature wit, chemistry, and high-energy banter.

RoC Skincare Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Rich Cream is available now at national retailers and on rocskincare.com.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC Skincare has been revolutionizing skincare science since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. RoC has continued to build on its legacy as a brand of firsts, launching the first broad-spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin, and the first brand to discover the method for stabilizing Retinol. Collaborating closely with Dermatologists, RoC scientists have spent over 69 years garnering a deep understanding of skin physiology at the cellular level. Today, RoC is at the forefront of dermatological innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology to achieve over 36 patented breakthroughs in Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Pro Collagen Amino Acids. With over 250 clinical studies, every RoC formula undergoes rigorous clinical testing to prove its high efficacy without any compromises on safety. RoC is 100% hypoallergenic,100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved, and always clinically proven.

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SOURCE RoC Skincare