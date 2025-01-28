RoC® Skincare Unveils New Hydration+ Skincare Line Inspired by Facial Fillers

RoC® Skincare introduces a serum and moisturizer duo harnessing a unique combination of seven types of Hyaluronic Acid and Pro-Collagen Amino Acids to visibly refill lines and reduce 100% of dry skin symptoms.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, the brand backed by 150+ clinical studies and 65+ years of skin health research in partnership with Dermatologists, today announces the launch of its new Hydration+ line, featuring a serum and moisturizer clinically proven to visibly refill and reduce lines and wrinkles instantly and over time. Inspired by the science of facial fillers, the new Hydration+ line combines the power of seven forms of Hyaluronic Acid with Proteins and Pro-Collagen Amino Acids to deliver intense, immediate and long-lasting hydration and a smoother, plumper, more youthful appearance.

"At RoC, we are committed to developing breakthrough skincare solutions that deliver on our promises," says Art Pellegrino, Chief Scientific Officer at RoC Skincare. "With our new Hydration+ line, we combined seven forms of Hyaluronic Acid to target all layers of skin's surface to replenish moisture and plump the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. We also developed a patent pending blend of Pro-Collagen Amino Acids and other ingredients to build collagen, help restore skin's smoothness and provide long term improvement in fine lines & wrinkles."

Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, RoC Skincare Advisory Board Member and Board-Certified Dermatologist, adds, "The quantity of HA in our skin decreases with age, which contributes to not only dryness but also the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. By pairing multiple forms of HA with Pro-Collagen Amino Acids and in the case of the moisturizer Lipids as well, RoC was able to create a product that can deliver better penetration into the skin for an effective hydration boost."

Inspired by the plumping power of facial fillers, the concentrated, age-defying Hydration+ Serum delivers dramatic results with 72-hours of age defying hydration. In a clinical study, 100% of participants saw visibly refilled lines instantly, and 91% had smoother, plumper skin in just one week.

The second product in the collection, Hydration+ Moisturizer, also includes Lipids to provide a deep hydration refill for clinically proven results: 97% of users experienced visibly refilled lines instantly, and 100% saw a reduction in dry skin symptoms—including dullness, rough texture, flakiness, and tightness—within one week. This moisturizer instantly smooths and re-volumizes, leaving skin deeply hydrated and revitalized.

Both dermatologist-tested products are lightweight, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and paraben-free, making them ideal for all skin types.

The RoC Hydration+ Serum and Hydration+ Moisturizer are available now at Ulta, Walmart, and RoC.com for $32.99. To learn more, follow @RoCSkincare on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC Skincare has been revolutionizing skincare science since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. RoC has continued to build on its legacy as a brand of firsts, launching the first broad-spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin, and the first brand to discover the method for stabilizing Retinol. Collaborating closely with Dermatologists, RoC scientists have spent over 67 years garnering a deep understanding of skin physiology at the cellular level. Today, RoC is at the forefront of dermatological innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology to achieve over 35 patented breakthroughs in Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Pro Collagen Amino Acids. With over 150 clinical studies, every RoC formula undergoes rigorous clinical testing to prove its high efficacy without any compromises on safety. RoC is 100% hypoallergenic,100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved, and always clinically proven.

