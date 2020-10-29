ROCCAT's Ridiculously Fast Titan Optical Switch Launches Tomorrow In The Vulcan Pro Keyboards & Burst Pro Mouse

"It's a very exciting time for ROCCAT as our Elo series headsets, new Vulcan keyboards, and Burst Pro mouse were our most pre-ordered products ever, and tomorrow PC gamers can experience the advantage of Titan Optical Switch technology firsthand in the Vulcan Pro keyboards and Burst Pro mouse," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "We spent three years developing the Titan Optical technology to take full advantage of the speed, precision, and durability benefits of optical while retaining that familiar 'click' feeling our fans love.

Korte continued, "We're confident PC gamers will truly appreciate the advantage ROCCAT's Titan Optical Switch technology brings to the table. And what better way to introduce this new tech than in our fan-favorite Vulcan keyboard design, also now available in the compact tenkeyless format, and in a new mouse with an all-new shape and design all its own."

Additional details on the latest additions to ROCCAT's award-winning Vulcan series PC gaming keyboards, and the all-new Burst Pro mouse below.

The Vulcan Pro features the same sleek, award-winning design as the Vulcan 121 and features ROCCAT's all-new Titan Optical Switch with linear actuation. The optical switch technology replaces the physical contact of a regular mechanical switch with a beam of light that gets interrupted by the optical switch once the key is pressed, leading to a more responsive reaction time and longer lifespan. The Vulcan Pro, comes with an Ash Black anodized aluminum plate, connects via a wired USB-A connector, and offers low-profile ergonomic key caps. The Vulcan Pro is part of ROCCAT's AIMO-enabled family of products offering a vivid RGB light scheme, and it also comes with a removable magnetic wrist-rest. The Vulcan Pro will be available for a MSRP of $199.99/199.99€.

With many core and pro gamers preferring a more compact keyboard when they play, the Vulcan TKL Pro is the tenkeyless version of the Vulcan Pro, achieved by reducing the size of the chassis as well as removing the number pad. The TKL Pro comes with a removable USB-C cable, and like the other Vulcan variants it offers a game mode allowing gamers to set macros for their favorite games. The Vulcan TKL Pro also supports the AIMO lighting system, making it the perfect companion for the other products in the AIMO range. The Vulcan TKL Pro will be available for a MSRP of $159.99/159.99€.

The Burst Pro mouse also uses ROCCAT's Titan Optical Switch technology to make it one of the most responsive gaming mice available, promising speed, performance and reliability to gamers looking for a lightweight, symmetrical yet ergonomic mouse. To deliver the best possible performance, the Burst Pro also features ROCCAT's Owl-Eye Optical Sensor with DPI adjustable up to 16,000. The Burst Pro comes with a solid shell covering its honeycomb structure making it an extremely lightweight mouse at only 68 grams, and its translucent shell showcases ROCCAT's AIMO intelligent lighting like never before. The Burst Pro will be available at the MSRP of $59.99/59.99€.

In addition to the Burst Pro, ROCCAT has developed the Burst Core at a more affordable price. The Burst Core mouse also features the Titan Optical Switch, plus an 8,500 DPI PMW3331 PixArt sensor and a solid honeycomb shell. The Burst Core will be available beginning November 16, 2020 for a MSRP of $29.99/29.99€.

The all-new Vulcan Pro and TKL Pro keyboards and Burst Pro mouse join ROCCAT's recently launched and Elo series PC gaming headsets, as well as the new Vulcan TKL mechanical gaming keyboard, and the Sense AIMO XXL mousepad. Each feature ROCCAT's AIMOintelligent lighting that adds organic light to create a vivid, state-of-the-art desktop aesthetic.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming audio and accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

