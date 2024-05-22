ROCCO'S TACOS BOLSTERS EXPANSION PLANS WITH A 20-YEAR LEASE EXTENSION FOR BOCA RATON LOCATION

Approaching its 15th Anniversary of Dedicated Service to the Boca Raton Community, Florida's Premier Mexican Dining Destination, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Solidifies its Brand Expansion Plans by Securing a Lease Renewal of 20 Years

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar , the authentic Mexican dining destination known for its vibrant atmosphere, is pleased to announce its investment in the Boca Raton community as the restaurant has locked in a lease renewal of 20 additional years as it approaches its 15th anniversary serving the neighborhood.

Amidst the success of its 10 locations across Florida (West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Naples, Sarasota, Tampa, Delray Beach, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport), Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, under the visionary leadership of Rocco Mangel, unveils a bold step towards furthering his mission to national recognition — Mangel reaffirms his dedication to one of the brand's foundational locales in Boca Raton by extending its lease for another 20 years. Celebrating the milestone of 15 years of setting the gold standard in casual Mexican cuisine and fostering a loyal following in the South Florida community, Mangel underscores his strategic vision to bolster brand recognition by amplifying investments in key markets that have been instrumental in the brand's success.

"When considering the next steps in expanding our brand, we always reflect on the cornerstone of our growth: our dedicated community of customers. As our footprint expands, so does our commitment to the loyal following that has been integral to our success," says Rocco Mangel, owner of Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar. "I have built each location restaurant with quality and care, and I look forward to continuing to nurture the evolution of both our established and new locations," adds Mangel.

"We are proud and excited to keep Rocco's Tacos as a tenant at Shops at Boca Center for many years to come and we wish Rocco and his amazing team continued success," says Marielle de la Hoz, VP of Leasing at Site Centers.

Rocco's commitment to success and the expansion of his empire extends beyond his restaurants and into the communities they serve. He is also a devoted father, a successful philanthropist, and in 2017 he announced that he was living with multiple sclerosis. By publicly sharing his diagnosis, Rocco hopes to let people know that his life, and those of others with MS, can continue to thrive. Serving as a voice for MS Rocco has raised over $1 million for the National MS Society and he received the MS Hope Award in 2018.

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Weekly offerings include Happy Hour, Mezcal Mondays, Late Night Happy Hour, Taco & Tequila Tuesdays and Saturday and Sunday All You Can Drink with brunch.

About Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Brought to life by charismatic owner Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is the go-to destination for authentic Mexican dining in a vibrant atmosphere. It's a full sensory dining experience complete with upbeat music, a spirited happy hour, Taco Tuesday with $2 off all tacos, margaritas, and beer, and Bottomless Brunch on weekends. Diners can sample from over 300 varieties in the restaurant's tequila library, either alone or mixed with Rocco's famous homemade Margarita sour mix, nibble on guacamole prepared tableside, and enjoy cuisine that embodies the true spirit of Mexico. For more information visit www.RoccosTacos.com or follow along at @roccostacos .

Media Contact:

Carma Connected

[email protected]

SOURCE Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar