Roche is awarded IDC Best in Future of Intelligence award for implementing data mesh strategy at scale with Immuta

Immuta

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, was awarded IDC's Future Enterprise Best in Future of Intelligence EMEA Award for its enterprise self-service data platform, which uses Immuta® for data protection and fine-grained access control at both a central and domain level. IDC is a premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, and the award recognises organisations on the leading edge of innovation, digital transformation and operation excellence. In its inaugural year, the program received submissions spanning over 15 industries and over 600 organisations.

The award recognises Roche for their data platform transformation that has enabled them to build over 200 new data products, resulting in over $50M in benefits. The 125 year-old multinational worked with Immuta and other vendors to successfully build an enterprise-wide data mesh at scale. They moved away from relying on a central IT team solely responsible for data requests and implemented decentralised data ownership across multiple domains of the business in 90 countries across the world. With this new approach they could launch new data products more quickly and give users fast self-service access to data.

The IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Intelligence EMEA Award recognises organisations that are innovating around how they synthesise information, and recognised Roche's data mesh strategy as a stand-out example of delivering insights at scale and developing and promoting a data culture.

Pierre Alexandre Fischer, Global Informatics,  Data Platform Product Line Lead  at Roche said "We are delighted to be recognized with the IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Intelligence Award. With the support of Immuta and our other core partners, we have significantly increased our ability to make timely, data-driven decisions, empowering our employees to best respond to the challenges of the global pharmaceutical sector. Our digital transformation strategy supports our wider business objectives of building transformative, innovative cross functional data products and data sharing solutions across the company value chain, and to deliver on our commitments to our people, partners, stakeholders and, most importantly, the patients we serve."

"Immuta's Data Security Platform enables Roche to automate data access controls, at both a global and a domain level – allowing data teams to build data products with the confidence that they are complying with regulations, while still having power over who has access to what data in the organisation," said Claude Zwicker, Data Security Architect at Immuta. "At Roche, trust in data was established as the infrastructure was set up at the start of the implementation to ensure consistent and compliant data policies across multiple countries."

"With its large-scale data mesh initiative, which has embraced cultural as well as technology transformation, Roche has seamlessly woven enterprise intelligence into its organisation," said Neil Ward-Dutton, VP, AI, Automation and Analytics Europe, IDC. "Roche's ability to run more efficiently, eliminate waste and reduce costs gives it an advantage in a fast-moving, highly innovative Field."

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDCAP and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About Immuta
Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

Roche erhält IDC-Auszeichnung „Best in Future of Intelligence" für die Umsetzung der Data-Mesh-Strategie im großen Maßstab mit Immuta

Roche erhält IDC-Auszeichnung „Best in Future of Intelligence" für die Umsetzung der Data-Mesh-Strategie im großen Maßstab mit Immuta

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), eines der weltweit größten Pharmaunternehmen, wurde mit der IDC-Auszeichnung Future Enterprise Best in Future of...
