Rochefort Asset Management Closes Senior Secured Loan for Firehawk Aerospace to Advance Domestic Propulsion and Munitions Manufacturing Capacity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochefort Asset Management, a U.S. national security-focused investment management firm licensed under the Office of Strategic Capital of the U.S. Department of War (DoW), today announced the close of a senior secured loan to Firehawk Aerospace Inc. (Firehawk), a vertically integrated propulsion and energetics manufacturer serving the U.S. defense industrial base. The financing will accelerate Firehawk's production capacity across solid rocket motors, base bleed motors, hybrid rocket engines, and 3D-printed propellant.

Firehawk Aerospace completes successful flight test of its GMLRS-class rocket system, achieving supersonic speeds under U.S. Army SBIR Phase III with the Army Applications Laboratory. Rochefort Management, LP (PRNewsfoto/Rochefort Management)

Rebuilding America's Propulsion and Energetics Base

The U.S. defense industrial base faces structural bottlenecks in solid rocket motors, energetics processing, and artillery component manufacturing, driven by accelerated replenishment cycles, great power competition, and Congressional mandates to expand domestic munitions capacity. The Department of War and prime contractors are actively funding second-source suppliers to reduce single-point-of-failure risk. Founded in 2020 with a focus on transforming rocket propulsion through additive manufacturing, Firehawk has built a robust patent portfolio and established credibility with leading aerospace and defense stakeholders.

"America's defense advantage has always depended on entrepreneurs willing to tackle hard problems," said Kyle Bass, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management. "Rochefort was designed to identify and accelerate those teams—aligning private capital with Golden Dome objectives to rebuild domestic capacity, eliminate bottlenecks, and ensure the industrial base can respond decisively to the Department of War's most critical needs."

Scaling for U.S. Defense Readiness

This financing will enable Firehawk to expand production throughput, invest in manufacturing infrastructure, and accelerate delivery timelines across its propulsion and energetics product lines, positioning the company as a reliable domestic supplier to prime contractors as DoW investment in munitions capacity continues to grow.

"Firehawk sits directly in this manufacturing supply chain, addressing the propulsion and munitions manufacturing gaps the DoW is prioritizing," said Alex Lemond, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management. "This is a domestic manufacturer at a genuine inflection point, and exactly the kind of company Rochefort's transformational capital was built to back as America rebuilds its arsenal from the ground up."

"Our mission is to deliver scalable, tailorable propulsion solutions that strengthen our nation's defense capabilities while transforming how the energetics industry operates," said Will Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Firehawk Aerospace. "The partnership with Rochefort accelerates that mission, giving us the capital to replace fragile supply chains with additive manufacturing, digital process control, and proven performance at the scale the DoW requires."

For more information, please contact:

Steele Schottenheimer – Rochefort Asset Management

[email protected] | 214-347-8045

Krystal Shannon – Firehawk Aerospace

[email protected]

About Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk Aerospace Inc. is a vertically integrated propulsion and energetics manufacturer operating at the center of the U.S. defense industrial base. The company designs and produces solid rocket motors, base bleed motors, hybrid rocket engines, and 3D-printed propellant, addressing structural supply constraints in domestic munitions manufacturing.

For more information visit www.firehawkaerospace.com

About Rochefort Asset Management

Rochefort is a U.S.-based national security-focused firm that operates as a licensed manager under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC). Rochefort invests with companies driving innovation across defense and the American industrial base, with a focus on transformative and disruptive technologies critical to U.S. national security.

For more information visit: www.rochefort.us

SOURCE Rochefort Asset Management