Rochester Virtual Lab Integration Set to Enhance Global Industrial Mixer Testing

SPX FLOW, Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 14:11 ET

Project supports global mixing simulations sustainably

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW's Mixing Solutions business in Rochester, New York is breaking new ground in industrial mixing with the launch of its Microsoft Teams-integrated, Process Technology Lab (PTL). Remote testing first became popular during the pandemic but now includes a virtual space for visualization and collaboration, allowing customers from around the globe to engage in immersive and interactive virtual experimentation.

The setup includes a secure, customer-facing Teams experience. SPX FLOW's Senior Mixing Technology Manager in Rochester, Aaron Strand, says, "The Integrated Teams Lab is already successfully bringing the art and science of mixing to more customers and delivering more hands-on training opportunities to SPX FLOW employees."

A Brief Synopsis:

  • Challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic included travel restraints for customers.
  • Recognizing the need for adaptive and flexible options for customer testing needs, engineers now host customers in-person, virtually, or a hybrid of the two.
  • The Rochester Virtual Mixing Lab features an A/V Teams system, two 4K cameras and dual microphones and speakers for a seamless virtual experience.
  • Integration with the Rochester Research Conference Room and the Process Technology Lab enhances functionality, enabling extensive discussions in a conference room environment alongside fluid transition in the testing space.

George Prince, SPX FLOW IT Director for North America emphasized, "This technology solution simulates an in-person experience through intelligent, high-definition audio and video, allowing for various camera angles and up-close views of mixers in action."

"It's been great helping our remote customers be present with their coworkers. This lab gives us real time answers to process questions and shows them real time solutions for their mixing problems," added Rochester Test Engineer, Casey Stein. "We are working with one customer on the possibility of future testing that will be 100% virtual."

To learn more about the Lab, visit: https://www.spxflow.com/capabilities/research-and-development

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

