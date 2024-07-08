Rock Island Auction Company Hosts August Premier Auction, Aug. 23 - 25

The premier firearms auction house will offer an extraordinary and rare collection of firearms, ranging from the royal palace halls of France to the American West

BEDFORD, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), the world's leading firearms auction house, will showcase over 1,800 items in its highly anticipated August Premier Auction, including several historically significant pieces never before publicly offered.

Taking place Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25 in Bedford, TX, the sale boasts an impressive selection of exceptional antiques, elite Colts and Winchesters, rare military weapons and exquisitely embellished sporting arms.

The event will highlight several museum-worthy pieces that span centuries and continents, each with a unique story and provenance, from the royal palace halls of Europe to the Great Plains of the American West.

Three of the pieces never before offered to the public are:

Gold and Silver Ornamented Royal Presentation Wheellock Sporting Arm Signed F.P. from the Cabinet D'Armes of King Louis XIII of France (Pre-Auction Estimate: $250,000 - $425,000 )

(Pre-Auction Estimate: - ) Newly discovered Winchester Model 1886 still in its original crate and five boxes of ammunition dubbed "The Marshfield Find" (Pre-Auction Estimate: $150,000 - $275,000 )

(Pre-Auction Estimate: - ) World War II U.S. Singer Manufacturing Co. Model 1911A1 Pistol Identified as the Personal Sidearm of Lieutenant Colonel Thomas R. Moss , Pilot of B-24 No. 27 "Invictus" of the 765th Bombardment Squadron, 461st Bombardment Group, 15th Air Force (Pre-Auction Estimate: $275,000 - $425,000 )

Other highlights include, but are not limited to:

Historic Engraved and Gold Washed Colt Thunderer Model 1877 Revolver with Solid German Silver Grips Presented to Lawman Pat Garrett , Killer of "Billy The Kid" by His El Paso friends (Pre-Auction Estimate: $130,000 - $190,000 )

(Pre-Auction Estimate: - ) Historic 101 Ranch Associated Pair of Factory Engraved Silver-Plated Colt Single Action Frontier Six Shooter Single Action Army Revolvers with Relief Carved Steer Head Grips and Factory Letter (Pre-Auction Estimate: $100,000 - $180,000 )

(Pre-Auction Estimate: - ) Exceptionally engraved Tranter revolver of famed 19th century detective W. A. Pinkerton (Pre-Auction Estimate: $70,000 - $110,000 )

Joining these extraordinary items are offerings from the Norman R. Blank, George S. Lewis Jr., Andrew Singer and the Greg Lampe collections. Items from these two landmark collections include John Ulrich engraved and signed Winchester Deluxe Model 1876 and a Cuno Helfricht factory engraved, silver-plated and pearl-gripped Colt first generation Single Action Army revolver. Also available for auction is a Colt Single Action Army revolver captured at the Little Bighorn battlefield.

"Our August Premier Auction is, pound-for-pound, as good of an offering of fine, historic, rare, and high-condition firearms that has been available in our field," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "We've curated a grouping of the rarest and most historic pieces, and are honored to offer the magnificent 400-year-old wheellock from King Louis XIII's Cabinet d'Armes. It's a tremendous opportunity collectors may not see again."

Collectors can view these historic firearms at RIAC's full-day preview event on Thursday, Aug. 22, beginning at 10 a.m. CT. This event offers attendees an opportunity to inspect every item appearing in the three-day auction.

For more details on the upcoming August Premier Auction, please visit www.rockislandauction.com and stay tuned for the online catalog release.

