Rock Island Auction Company Realizes $25.7 Million in Sales During its May Premier Auction

A trio of James Purdey & Sons 28-gauge shotguns and firearms owned by Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and President Theodore Roosevelt commanded top dollar at the May Premier Auction

BEDFORD, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) realized $25.7 million in sales during its first Premier Auction of 2024, Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 in Bedford, TX. The world's leading firearms auction house featured over 2,200 lots of high-conditioned, historic, investment-grade firearms for auction.

The event's highest selling item, with a high estimate of $400,000, was a trio of master engraved James Purdey & Sons shotguns, which commanded an impressive $528,750. Theodore Roosevelt's massive Hawken buffalo rifle sold for $235,000, $150,000 more than its pre-auction value. Another highly anticipated item was a historic Calderwood & Son pinfire revolver owned by Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer that was kept in the Custer family until 1956. The revolver came with an inscribed case with Custer's initials, "G.A.C." on its lid and sold for $141,000. The original pre-auction value of the pinfire revolver was $50,000-$75,000.

"These sales results absolutely continue the momentum we've seen since opening our new facility in Texas," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "It was a fantastic weekend for collectors, with some pieces available for the first time in decades. It made for a lot of excitement in the room, and we can't wait to show our clients what's coming in our June and August auctions."

As RIAC's flagship spring event, the 2024 May Premier Auction amassed nearly $3.7 million more than the 2023 May Premier Auction, boasting the unprecedented growth the company continues to achieve. The premier event showcased its breadth in collecting with items as wide-ranging as 30 artisan European firearms from the Norman R. Blank Collection and a curated grouping of military vehicles from the Allan Cors Collection.

This auction was particularly notable for RIAC due to their collaboration with USA Shooting, offering a Krieghoff K-32 Shotgun with all proceeds benefiting the USA Shooting Team's quest for Olympic gold. Despite their remarkable tally of 121 Olympic and Paralympic medals, USA Shooting often struggles with funding and lacks sponsor support compared to other U.S. Olympic teams. The $35,250 raised from the Krieghoff K-32 Shotgun sale will help cover the additional expenses the team will face at this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Additional highlights from the May Premier Auction include the sale of:

For more information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights from their May Premier Auction, visit www.rockislandauction.com.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six of the company's 18+ auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

Media Contact:

Mattie Van Gundy

(713) 409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company