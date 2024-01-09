Rock Island Auction Company Reigns in Firearms Auction Industry with $102 Million in Sales

2023 marks the third consecutive year that the premier firearms auction house surpasses $100 million in sales

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) realized more than $102 million in sales during its 30th year of business, leading to another industry-defining year. In 2023, RIAC's three Premier Auctions each earned more than $20 million, with the highest-earning auction achieving $26.7 million. The year also marked the company's official expansion to Bedford, Texas where RIAC celebrated the grand opening of its new 90,000 square-foot facility.

Over the course of the year, the firearms auction house sold over 43,000 collectibles, with two historic items that led the way as RIAC's highest earners. In December, at RIAC's first auction in the Lone Star State, Thomas Stuart's One of One Thousand Winchester Model 1873 sold for $528,780. In a tie for the year's highest priced item, L.B. Parsons' Cased and Engraved Colt Model 1860 Army revolvers, known as the Parsons Armies, also realized $528,750 during RIAC's August Premier Auction.

"Our 30th anniversary has been nothing short of remarkable," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "It was a year of shattered records, a dream come true in our new facility, and a third year of reaching over $100 million. It's all a testament to our amazing team, the support of our loyal clientele, and the growing interest and value in fine arms. We are looking forward to a full year of events in Texas and breaking even more records in 2024."

Top highlights throughout 2023, include:

For more information, visit Rock Island Auction Company's End of the Year Highlights.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact Information:

Mattie Van Gundy

713-409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company