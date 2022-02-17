Rock Island Auction Company Reveals Details on Expansion to Texas

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), the No. 1 firearms auction company in the world, officially announces plans to open a second facility and expand to Bedford, TX. The second location is scheduled to open in 2023 and will offer the Texas community the opportunity to experience and be home to the firearms industry's most admired events.

"With a rich military history, the gun culture in Texas is prominent. So, expanding our auction services to the Lone Star State was a no-brainer," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "We have seen a tremendous amount of growth in the firearms collections industry, and we are excited to bring our auctions and showroom to Bedford for the community to experience."

Located at 3600 E. Harwood Road, Bedford, TX, Rock Island Auction Company's second facility will feature a firearms showroom, auction hall, vault, room for offices and shipping, and more. With this new auction facility, RIAC is on a mission to design a state-of-the-art brick and mortar building, unequalled in the auction industry. The team is working with a blank canvas and their goal is to make this facility as much of a destination as a show piece. The new location also features ample parking and is located within a welcoming community evocative of legendary Texas hospitality.

"We want to create more opportunities for the world to experience these amazing antique and historical firearms, either to add to their collections or to learn about them. When people attend the auctions in person, they can see the pieces firsthand, hold the items, and engage with other attendees. It's an amazing time of fellowship and brings together a niche community of avid collectors and historical enthusiasts," said Hogan.

In addition to bidding in person, participants can bid using a virtual platform, RIAC Live, and third-party websites hosting the auction. Rock Island Auction Company also streams the events, bringing history and the auction experience directly to homes worldwide.

"We love the social aspect of bringing collectors together for the excitement and engagement that comes with the physical auction experience; however, a large percentage of our collectors come from around the world, and we understand some people are not able to attend in person, which is why we offer multiple options for our auction participants."

Rock Island Auction Company's Headquarters are located in Rock Island, IL, and it will continue to hold events in addition to the auctions that will be scheduled in Texas. For more information or details on events, visit www.RockIslandAuction.com.

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's #1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and their extensive and beautiful marketing efforts. Their 150,000 square foot campus consists of two buildings and hosts around 18+ auctions each year. They actively seek consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, a thousand-dollar item or one million. For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

