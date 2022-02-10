Rock Island Auction Company Selected as Official Auction House of NRA Firearms For Freedom

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company proudly announces it will serve as the official auction house for the Firearms For Freedom program of the National Rifle Association of America (NRA). Under the NRA Firearms For Freedom program, donated guns are auctioned off for the benefit of the National Rifle Association of America, a 501 (c)(4) non-profit, and its four 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit affiliates: The NRA Foundation, The NRA Civil Rights Defense Fund, The NRA Special Contribution Fund (NRA Whittington Center) and the Freedom Action Foundation Fund.

Whether the donations are big or small, they are used to support Second Amendment liberties through these agencies. "We are proud the NRA recognizes our track record in offering collector firearms to the marketplace," RIAC President Kevin Hogan said. "We handle significant collections and small consignments, treating them with equal respect. I know we will do the same with the NRA Firearms For Freedom donations."

Firearms donated to the NRA Firearms For Freedom will be a regular feature in RIAC's approximately 18 annual auctions. Rock Island Auction Company reported $121 million in auction sales in 2021, the highest annual sales in the company's history, so is well-positioned to support and augment NRA Firearms For Freedom as the program's official auction partner. To learn more about making a Patriotic Disposition of Firearms to support our Second Amendment Rights, visit http://www.nrafff.com

Rock Island Auction Company is recognized as the premier firearms auction house in the world for collectors at every level. Having developed multiple platforms to view and/or bid on these unique collectables, in 2021 alone RIAC drew bidders from 26 different countries, all 50 states as well as bidders from the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Rock Island Auction Company is proud to serve as a partner to promote firearms-related activities. In May 2021, the company donated $30,000 to the USA Shooting Team that prepares U.S. athletes to win Olympic and Paralympic medals and promote shooting sports.

About Rock Island Auction Company

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's #1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and their extensive and beautiful marketing efforts. Their 150,000 square foot campus consists of two buildings and hosts around 18+ auctions each year. They actively seek consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, a thousand-dollar item or one million. For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact Information:

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Senior PR Director

248.842.0597

[email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company