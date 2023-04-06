Rock Island Auction Company to Debut the Prestigious Greg Lampe Collection in its May Premier Auction

Greg Lampe's Collection was Decades in the Making and Features Finely Conditioned and Historically Significant Fine Arms

Courtesy of Rock Island Auction Company

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), the world's No. 1 firearms auction company, will debut the prestigious Greg Lampe Collection during its May Premier Auction (May 19 – May 21) when part of the sizable collection is offered for the first time. The Greg Lampe Collection is a supremely well-curated group of firearms, decades in the making, filled with the highest conditioned objects, many of which are accompanied by tremendous amounts of scholarly research.

Dating back to 1970, Greg Lampe was admired as a persistent collector who had a knack and passion for the antique firearms collecting industry (https://www.rockislandauction.com/gun-auctions/premier-firearms-auction-88). As a student of both firearms and history, Lampe had a first-rate knowledge of antique firearms and particular genres that fellow collectors use as a point of reference. Lampe also shared his expert insights over the years by publishing articles in top antique firearm industry publications.

The Greg Lampe Collection crosses multiple genres and eras from the American Revolution to the Wild West, highlighted by the superior condition and masterful engravings of the firearms. Offerings from the collection will be made over several auctions due to its sheer size. The hallmark collection features pairs of dueling pistols, phenomenal flintlocks, rare Colt percussion revolvers, and U.S. martial weapons of the 19th century. The collection is filled with immense history and exemplars of many genres.

Over the years, Rock Island Auction Company fostered a meaningful relationship with Lampe, who respected RIAC's work in the gun collection community, admired how the company supports the nation's most important collections, and applauded the record prices RIAC achieves. Lampe knew Rock Island Auction would be the best place to sell his life's work and further his legacy in antique firearms.

"If you have been in the firearms business in the last 50 years, then you knew of Greg Lampe," said Kevin Hogan, President of the Rock Island Auction Company. "From the start of his collection, Greg remained a self-proclaimed student, investing his time, dedication, and knowledge to learning key details about every antique firearm that crossed his path. The provenance Greg Lampe created throughout his collection was a true art. Rock Island Auction Company is honored to auction off the collectibles to history and firearms enthusiasts who appreciate the thoroughness of Greg's research and the fine condition of firearms in his collection. https://www.rockislandauction.com/gun-auctions/premier-firearms-auction-88"

The May Premier Auction is Rock Island Auction Company's spring flagship event in collecting, featuring hundreds of the most historical firearms worldwide. Additionally, the auction will encompass an enormity of historic, magnificently conditioned, and rare firearms, with selections from the supremely well-curated Greg Lampe collection.

