Rock Island Auction Company's Premier Auction Returns, May 13 - 15, Featuring Hundreds of Museum-Worthy Firearms for Auction

Rare, historical firearms to go up for auction, including a pair of revolvers owned by 18th U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), the world's No. 1 firearms auction company, hosts its first Premier Firearms Auction event of 2022, Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15. One of the highlights is a spectacular American treasure, Ulysses S. Grant's Remington New Model Army revolvers, numbered 1 and 2, which has a pre-auction estimation of $1 million to $3 million.

Ulysses S. Grant's Remington Revolvers

Recognized as the flagship event of fine arms collecting, RIAC's May Premier Firearms Auction will feature an intriguing lineup of incredibly rare, world-class collectibles making this one of the most notable antique firearms auctions of the year.

The premier auction event will kick off with a preview day on Thursday, May 12, followed by three full days of auctioning some of the rarest firearms available. Throughout the three-day event, more than 2,000 historical pieces will be up for auction.

Grant's historic Remington's feature grips carved with his likeness and exquisite masterwork engraving to honor the General and Chief of the Army of the United States and the 18th President of the United States. They come in their original rosewood presentation case with a full complement of accessories.

"The Rock Island Auction Company team is curating an auction event that's going to excite a lot of collectors," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "Not only with the high condition pieces, and the rarely seen, but with well-known names of American history: George Custer, Wild Bill Hickok, J. Edgar Hoover, Kit Carson, and others. It's the perfect follow-up to last year's record setting auctions."

Additionally, the May auction will feature many of the world's finest revolvers and pistols ever offered to the collecting public. Especially noteworthy is a Colt U.S. contract Single Action Army revolver documented as a battlefield pick-up following the Battle of Little Big Horn.

Other highlights from the May Premier Firearms Auction include museum-worthy firearms such as Wild Bill Hickok's factory engraved Colt Model 1851 Navy, a rifle inscribed to frontier scout and trapper Kit Carson, and a lavish, ruby-studded revolver belonging to Prince Albert.

The May Premier Firearms Auction is one of Rock Island Auction Company's crown jewel events in fine arms collecting. Their three annual Premier Auctions feature hundreds of the most historic, publicly available firearms from around the world. In addition to bidding in-person, RIAC offers bidders and participants the opportunity to bid over the phone, through the online bidding platform (RIAC Live), absentee bidding or through third-party websites.

For more information, visit Rock Island Auction Company's Premier Firearms Auction.

About Rock Island Auction Company

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's #1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and their extensive and beautiful marketing efforts. Their 150,000 square foot campus consists of two buildings and hosts around 18+ auctions each year. They actively seek consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, a thousand-dollar item or one million.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact Information:

Lauren Witt, Account Supervisor

[email protected]

(817) 721-5576

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company