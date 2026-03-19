Rocket Alumni Solutions, Boston-Based Start-Up, Joins The New England Council

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, a leader in touchscreen software, is one of the newest members to join the New England Council. The New England Council serves as a non-partisan association that works to connect businesses with policymakers. Its mission is to enhance economic growth while bettering the New England community.

Rocket Alumni Solutions x The New England Council

Rocket Alumni Solutions is uniting with an elite group of businesses and educational institutions who have continued to positively impact lives throughout New England. Rocket will be joining two sectors within The New England Council: technology and innovation along with higher education.

By being part of the technology and innovation sector, Rocket is helping bring awareness to policies that would contribute to the region's innovation economy. Membership in the higher education sector involves working with education advocates to positively influence the public and private education system.

"Joining The New England Council is an exciting step for Rocket as we continue to grow our presence across the region," said Jeremiah De Sesto, VP of Revenue and Growth at Rocket Alumni Solutions. "New England is home to some of the most impactful schools and educational institutions in the country. Through this partnership, we're excited to work alongside leaders and advocates to help schools across the region better celebrate their communities, preserve their history, and inspire the next generation of students and alumni."

Rocket works to provide institutions and organizations a dynamic and effective way to recognize their community by incorporating an interactive display. Membership with The New England Council will strengthen Rocket's network and foster collaborations that will continuously impact the region.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Since 2016, Rocket Alumni Solutions has partnered with over 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to major universities such as Maryland, LSU, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, as well as small public high schools. Its touchscreen software maintains an 84+ Net Promoter Score (NPS), reflecting its ease of use and value. Rocket's engineering team, with roots at Brown University, continuously deploys new features to help schools preserve and celebrate their communities' legacies while inspiring students, alumni, and donors.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions