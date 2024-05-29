Rocket Companies CEO Varun Krishna to Present at Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

DETROIT, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and other financial services businesses, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Varun Krishna will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Annual U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference on Monday, June 10 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform company including personal finance and consumer technology brands Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk and Core Digital Media.

The Company helps clients achieve the goal of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing a total of 21 times.

For more information, please visit the Company's Corporate website or Investor Relations website.

